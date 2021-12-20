

Gianni Infantino, FIFA president, proposed that the World Cup be held every two years.

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / .

Holding the World Cup every two years would mean a GDP increase of more than $ 180 billion in a 16-year cycle and would help create almost two million jobs additional permanent members, according to an independent report released Monday by FIFA.

Along with this document prepared by OpenEconomics, FIFA, as . learned, also sent the federations today in the world summit that celebrates the future of football another study by the consulting firm Nielsen, which indicates that the biennial competition would add approximately $ 4.4 billion to revenue on a four-year cycle.

After assessing the financial implications of the changes proposed by FIFA, at its request for an independent commercial evaluation, it also highlights the increase from $ 7,000 to 11,400 million dollars of income from tickets, press rights and sponsorship of increase the number of participating teams to 48.

OpenEconomic REPORT

.one. Socio-economic impact

The macroeconomic analysis estimates that the FIFA World Cup every two years would produce an increase in GDP of more than $ 180 billion in a 16-year cycle and would help create almost two million jobs additional permanent ones.

.two. Specific impact on leagues

– Although local and world soccer competitions can be perceived as competitive products, the historical evolution of the income of the most relevant clubs and of the final tournaments of the national teams shows no apparent rivalry between the two.

– Revenue generated by the top five European leagues and the UEFA Champions League have steadily increased year after year, regardless of whether the main final tournaments of national teams – World Cups, Euro Cups and others – overlap.

For this reason, the programming of relevant competitions for national teams does not seem to hurt the income generated for the most important competitions of national teams and international clubs

– Consequently, the historical trajectories do not show a negative correlation between the revenue generated by the final tournaments of the national teams and the club leagues.

The empirical data collected during the last decade show that, overall, the percentage growth in income from companies five major European leagues was higher in seasons in which a major national team final tournament was scheduled compared to seasons in which such tournaments were not held (42% versus 26%).

For Professor Pasquale Lucio Scandizzo, from OpenEconomics, his study “in relation to the proposal announced by FIFA for a reform of the international match calendar promises significant and positive net macroeconomic benefits, distributed in time and space. ”.

NIELSEN REPORT

– The Fifa world cup biennial would add approximately $ 4.4 billion to revenue over a four-year cycle

– Increase from $ 7 billion (48-team tournament) to $ 11.4 billion in concept of income from tickets, press rights and income from sponsorship.

The Nielsen study “included projections of income for a Biennial FIFA World Cup, as well as projections for the confederations and associations in the new international match calendar ”.

“All projections were based on three main sources of income: ticket revenue, media rights and sponsorship “, said Spencer Nolan, CEO of Nielsen Sports.

FIFA CONCLUSIONS: EACH FEDERATION COULD RECEIVE $ 16 MILLION DOLLARS IN A 4-YEAR CYCLE

– The results of the new income stream will be distributed in the new Solidarity Fund for member associations.

– The $ 3.5 billion fund in the first four-year cycle you will soccer development projects.

– On average, each member association could receive about $ 16 million over a four-year cycle, in addition to the current investment of the FIFA Forward Program (which would go from the current from $ 6 million to $ 9 million). Distribution model to be defined.

– Increased worldwide distribution of FIFA funds would contribute significantly to reducing the gap between income of more and less developed countries, since FIFA is the only governing body that distributes its income worldwide.

– In the unlikely event that any member association could experience a financial loss as a consequence of changes in the world international calendar (CIM), which Neilsen considers unlikely, the solidarity fund would provide more than enough resources to make up for any possible loss.

You can also read: FIFA ratifies a fine of more than $ 50,000 to Panama: the reasons