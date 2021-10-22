An imperial, unfathomable and perhaps too ambitious goal that the NBA has wanted to make to commemorate the 75 years of the competition. The history of the league is full of impressive players, men whose legacy for world basketball is infinite and who excited and inspired generations, making it difficult to list the best in NBA history. It is very difficult to compare professionals from different decades and judge everyone equally, but the controversy that has been unleashed has been enormous due to the non-inclusion of some names that many believe should be there. What is most striking is the absence of players trained outside the United States before making the leap to the NBA, beyond Dirk Nowitzki and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

10/22/2021 01:10

The North American Basketball League published this Thursday the last names of a ranking that has sown a lot of controversy due to the absences of many legends

It seems that the jury has sinned chauvinism, forgetting such relevant international names as Pau Gasol, Tony Parker, Manu Ginobili. The cosmopolitan character that the NBA has been preaching for years has suffered a clear setback with a list that highlights the double yardstick that exists with Europeans, but this has not been the only controversy. And it is that illustrious players in the league consider themselves mistreated for their non-inclusion. One of those who can attract attention is Grant Hill, an uncompromising talent who did not have the expected career but could be on this list. Of the rest, many current players, such as Dwight Howard, Klay Thompson, Kyrie Irving, Vince Carter, Chris Bosh or Tracy McGrady. Also nostalgic for the past have reason to complain since Alex English and Bernard King have been ignored.

Which players on the list could be expendable?

The blanket is short and always leaves something uncovered, so the big question is which players would drop off the list to allow for some of the absent ones to be included. Damian Lillard and David Robinson are being some of those singled out by fans, while Paul arizin He was a major player in the 1950s, but seems to have been overrated by being included in this list. Too Dave cowens has been one of the most controversial names on the list, as well as the fierce defender Dave DeBusschere. It never rains to everyone’s liking, but the absence of illustrious men even today has caused a very notable media uproar.