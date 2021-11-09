11/09/2021 at 22:13 CET

The current WWE World Champion, Big E, attended SPORT in London before participating in the Supershow held at Wembley.

Q: The champion belt is awesome & mldr; How does it feel to be able to take it everywhere?

A: Thank you. Is incredible. The metaphor I’ve been using these days is that it feels like having a passport to access all these amazing things and all those moments that I would never have had a chance to have without it. To be a part of ‘Fury Wilder’, to do shows, to be in the ring, to have the opportunity to go to my hometown in Iowa and be a part of the biggest home win perhaps in history & mldr; Having this championship means a lot in and out of the ring. I have been very busy and that means I have not been home much either but I have had such a good time these last few months & mldr;

Q: Now WWE is coming ‘home’ to the UK. What is ‘coming home’ like?

A: It is unbelievable. It has been a lot of fun and for me this is very new because now I am the one who is in the main events, closing the shows, taking the microphone, doing the promotions, taking pictures & mldr; It is all new territory but I am very grateful. It is a season of gratitude because I am very proud to be at this moment in my life, growing personally and in my career and having all these opportunities. What has also made it special are all those friends and colleagues who have contacted me, I thank them because they have made this moment feel even more special.

Q: And how would you describe your year then?

A: It has been an incredible year. The best. Being 35 years old has been the best year of my life and I hope it continues like this.

Q: Exactly, so & mldr; What do you expect from the future?

A: In the ring, Seth Rollis is the main competitor, Kevin Owens is also on my ankles. The fight with Bobby Lashley was not long ago, that of Drew McIntyre & mldr; Now, for the first time in my career, I have these opportunities with former world champions and with guys who were the face of Smackdown or RAW and I’m in the position where they want what I have. It is all fresh and new and I am excited about the new challenges.

Q: You have talked about these names but & mldr; Is there a special one that you would like to beat?

A: The dream I always say is: the man, the legend & mldr; Goldberg! I would love to have a dream match with Goldberg. He supposedly has one more match on his contract. He was my favorite fighter when I was a kid and I got to meet him in the late 90’s. It was an incredible moment for me and I still have the photo he signed for me. It would be very crazy and a good way to close the circle to be able to have that battle.

Q: What does ‘wrestling’ mean to you?

A: It means having found my way, what I had to do in this world. It has allowed me to go out and be the reason why adults and children, even for a few minutes, smile and have a good time. Being able to give people an escape route has brought me so much happiness & mldr; There are many people who write to us and tell us that we have helped them through difficult times, and that means the world to me. For someone like me who has suffered with mental problems and depression, I find a lot of value in being able to be an escape route, an inspiration & mldr; Any positive impact on a person’s life is a blessing and that’s all I can ask for.

Q: Any message for Spanish fans?

A: Thank you for always cheering, for coming to the shows, and for all that you do. I hope to see you very soon and continue shouting, cheering, keep looking at us and we hope to meet very very soon.