Press release

The Miribilla Sports House has hosted this Friday the presentation of the Iberdrola Cup for women’s Olympic boxing, which will live its fourth edition on October 30 and will do so in a big way, landing at the Frontón Bizkaia annex in Bilbao. The competition, born in 2018, aims to face the best athletes in the country, while promoting the thriving female boxing.

This presentation was attended by Juan Luis Aguirrezabal, Iberdrola Brand, Sponsorship and Advertising director, Carlos Sergio Atxotegi, from the Sports area of ​​the Provincial Council of Bizkaia, Itziar Onaindi, former state Olympic boxing champion, the president of the Biscayan Federation de Boxeo, Juan Luis González and Bartolomé Torralba, member of the Basque Boxing Federation and DD.AA. and the Board of Directors of the Spanish Boxing Federation.

All those present have highlighted the importance of giving visibility to women’s sport and especially to boxing, a discipline that may have been associated with certain archetypes. For this reason, the Iberdrola Cup is a magnificent opportunity to highlight the fortunate integration of women in the different fields of society.

Since the second edition, this tournament has been played in a single combat, which measures a member of the national team in different weights with one of the most outstanding female boxers in the country, according to the merits acquired in the year. Those with the best results in the main sporting event of these twelve months have preference: the Spanish Amateur Boxing Championships.

Salamanca, Guardamar del Segura, Palencia and now Bilbao are the cities that have hosted this original competition, which has now become a small classic on the national calendar. The Iberdrola Women’s Olympic Boxing Cup is included in the framework of activities to support women’s sport carried out by Iberdrola, which seeks to achieve equality through sport.

The scheduled matches, lasting 3 rounds of 3 minutes each and corresponding to the Elite category, are:

-48 kg category

Marta López del Arbol (National Team) vs Mari Luz Peral Hernández (Cantabria)

-51 kg category

Laura Fuertes Fernández (National Team) vs Tatiana Pérez Fernández (Madrid)

-54 kg category

María del Carmen Madueño Conde (National Team) vs Paula Ruiz Cañada (Madrid)

-57 kg category

Jenifer Fernández Romero (National Team) vs Marián Herrería Ortiz (Cantabria)

-60 kg category

Laura Reoyo Bolaños (National Team) vs Sara Eusebio (Canary Islands)

-64 kg category

Melissa González Tudge (National Team) vs Patricia Rodríguez Venegas (Andalusia)

In addition to the fights, which will begin at 7:00 p.m. and will be broadcast by the OTT of LigaSportsTV, there will be parallel activities such as a School Age Boxing Technification Day, where local technicians Txerra Dehesa, Jon Arranz and team members will participate. women’s national team, and a Conference on the History of Women’s Boxing and Specific Nutrition in Women’s Boxing, with the participation of the president of the Spanish Boxing Federation, Felipe Martínez, professional boxer Miriam Gutiérrez and Myriam Royo, nutritionist of the national team.

In addition to the essential support of Ibedrola, this competition is possible thanks to the collaboration between the Spanish Boxing Federation, the Basque Boxing Federation and DD.AA. and the Biscayan Boxing Federation.