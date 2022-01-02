It was the year 2014 when Bill de Blasio won the mayoralty of New York City and amid the euphoria of the moment, his central promise was “Fight for great inequalities and facilitate access to opportunities for the most vulnerable ”.

Eight years later and only hours after leaving office, De Blasio in the middle of a minefield by the pandemic, criminal violence and the evident crisis of homeless people in the city, a painting that reveals the other drama of affordable housing, shared with New Yorkers the ‘self-examination’ of his management.

“We made big changes to help working families, our children and protect our city. Thank you New Yorkers. It was an honor to serve you ”, was the central message of his last official press conference as president of the most populated city in the country, to give way to the Eric Adams Administration.

Before leaving the headquarters of the Mayor’s Office and the Gracie Mansion, he stressed that despite the devastating effects of the pandemic on the economy, for “First time in history”, the poverty rate in New York City is below the 12.7%.

This appreciation in more absolute numbers suggests that at least 500,000 New Yorkers They went over the poverty line, during the years of his administration, according to a “farewell” video released this Friday on social networks.

The last months of De Blasio in one of the positions most complicated in the country, were marked by an avalanche of criticism and the weight that means a crossing of several pollsters, who on average qualify in a range between 52% and 55%, a “negative” appreciation of its management.

Even so, he does not rule out at all continuing to present his name for other popularly elected offices, including the race for the New York Governorate.

“From now on I will continue being my usual, a public servant“, He said.

For the poorest New Yorkers

The two terms of the now former mayor, in 2014-2018 and 2018-2021, were marked by his political confrontations that even touched the personal arena with former Democratic Governor Andrew Cuomo and his stormy relationship with former President Donald Trump.

And, furthermore, the painful weight of COVID-19 that appeared in spring 2020 turning the Big Apple in a matter of weeks into the world epicenter of deaths and the number of infected, coupled with the economic ruin that settled in the working class and sharper to 550,000 undocumented immigrants that are part of the life of the city.

In this last line, De Blasio took out “flags” in his own balance sheets, to ensure that can see the poorest New Yorkers in the face and the most vulnerable.

In the personal inventory of his administration, he ponders that he structured an inclusive vaccination plan close to the communities, that in the worst moments of the pandemic The hospital network did not discriminate against any resident of the City for their immigration status or for not having health insurance, it also created an identification plan ‘IDNY’ to give some integration facilities to the ‘undocumented’. And launched the ‘NYC Care’ health insurance plan.

We came to office to end the tale of two cities but also to tell the tale of a new city. We have accomplished so much together, and it happened because of the passion of the people who call our city home. pic.twitter.com/wlOCKPuZjJ – Major Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) December 31, 2021

Free early education

The thickest line in the final speech of the 109th tenant of City Hall, in Lower Manhattan, went to outlining his plan of Pre-kindergarten and 3-K free universal released in January 2014.

“New York City led the way in establishing free early education. Transformed the lives of working families in all five boroughs, providing an invaluable advantage in school and life. I am delighted to see President Biden take what we have accomplished and develop it with a national focus. Communities across the country will feel the invaluable impact of universal early education, ”he highlights. De Blasio.

Currently this program is offered in 12 school districts available for 40,000 children from three years onwards laying the foundations to extend access until the year 2023.

It is calculated that on average this means an annual saving of about $ 10,000 for neighborhood families poorest in the Big Apple.

“The simple truth is that De Blasio did very positive things for the poorest and those who do not vote, because they do not have papers. All this made it clear that we are a workforce that during the pandemic we kept the city standing, when the richest people could work at home with a computer, “he told The newspaper Rocio Pérez, an undocumented Mexican who is an activist of the organization Communities for a Change NY.

In his own balance, De Blasio assures that he broke gaps in favor of the most vulnerable: the undocumented, the poorest and racial minorities. (Photo File) Courtesy: New York City Mayor’s Office.

200,000 affordable homes?

The other chapter of De Blasio in his time as Mayor, will be the affordable home plans which were also part of his programmatic lines when he appeared as a candidate for office.

In his own words, he leaves office with a construction balance of 200,000 affordable homes, which he himself described as “the largest number in an Administration in the history of New York City.”

According to his team, the 46% of those homes They serve New Yorkers who earn less than $ 42,000 per year or $ 54,000 for a family of three.

The housing plan defended by De Blasio leaves the “way ready to achieve its ambitious goal of creating or preserving 300,000 affordable homes by 2026 ”.

At this point, various views of organizations and elected leaders have dismissed this achievement, showing very different numbers and statistics, which account for the greatest affordable housing crisis in New York City, without considering the “humanitarian crisis” that has been described in detail in the Public Housing Authority (NYCHA) complexes where the 90% of the buildings show infrastructure failures.

The former municipal president closes his own insured balance sheet that in “2014 he established the most ambitious goal in the history of this city to build and preserve affordable housing, and thanks to eight years of hard work, we did it “.

“We eliminated ‘Stop and Frisk’“

In terms of public security, in his last hours in office, De Blasio did not mention the issue of criminal violence that plagues the streets of the world’s capital, although in previous weeks he concluded that one of his main legacies had been “to guarantee that New York City remains the overpopulated and bigger city with less crime in the country ”.

However, this Friday he wanted to demarcate that in terms of police management, he had put an end to the controversial practice of ‘Stop and Review’ (‘Stop and Frisk’)

In this sense, the conclusion of a report by the Legal Aid Society of New York last summer was clear: the police practice of ‘Stop and Frisk’ which for decades has affected communities of color, took on a new air in 2020, in terms of its “disproportionate action against minority groups in the city.”

According to data shared by various organizations, approximately 91% of the arrest and search procedures reported last year involved ethnic minority New Yorkers. This seems to be a slight increase compared to 2018 and 2019, based on data derived from statistics released by the New York City Police Department (NYPD).

What is clear is that the number of officially reported reviews was reduced from 13,459 in 2019 to 9,544 in 2020 and by more than 70% since he took office.

The numbers from De Blasio’s ‘self-examination’:

90% of the adult population of New York City has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine since the immunization plan began on December 15, 2020.1.4 million people They have benefited from the mental health and addiction support plan developed by the Mayor’s Office.200,000 affordable homes and restored since 2014.10,000 financing opportunities and support for small entrepreneurs and minority businesses.500,000 people they exceeded the poverty line.$ 15 is the minimum hourly wage official for workers in the Big Apple.500 miles of bike lanes they were built in NYC as part of the Vision Zero plan.10% increased graduation scores in public high schools.

