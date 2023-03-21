Bill Gates and his 10 most inspiring phrases that explain his vision of life, business and success

If anyone knows about life, business and success it is Bill Gates. A man who revolutionized the technology industry with the co-founding of Microsoft, with the creation of dozens of products that marked an era and being recognized as one of the most important magnates in the world.

With information from Business Insiderwe share 10 of Gates’ most inspiring quotes, which sum up the philanthropist’s vision in many important aspects of life.

10 inspiring quotes from Bill Gates

“I can understand the desire to have millions of dollars. There is a certain freedom, a significant freedom, that goes along with that. But once you get beyond that, I have to tell you, the burger tastes the same.”

“I always choose a lazy employee to do a difficult job to do. Because a lazy person will find the easiest and simplest way to carry it out.

“Most people overestimate what they can do in a year and underestimate what they can do in 10 years.”

“It’s okay to celebrate success, but it’s more important to pay attention to the lessons of failure.”

“I studied many different things, but I was never the best… However, today those who were the best from all the best universities are working for me.”

Bill Gates