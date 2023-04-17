Bill Gates and his curious relationship with McDonald’s fries

McDonald’s French fries are one of humanity’s greatest inventions. Tried to imitate by many, matched by almost no one. They look like just salty potato sticks, but they hold much more secrets than just their recipe. Bill Gates has a curious relationship with this appetizer from the franchise menu.

Gates’ net worth is estimated to exceed $144 billion and he is the fourth richest man in the world according to Bloomberg. While much of his wealth was generated by Microsoft, the philanthropist has invested in other sectors.

His curious relationship with McDonald’s fries is connected to another of his empires. In accordance with Business InsiderBill Gates is the largest private farmland owner in the United States: 110,000 hectares of farmland that stretches across 18 states, from Washington to Florida.

The raw material of McDonald’s fries are from Bill Gates

As it explains computer todaythe potatoes with which McDonald’s makes its fries in the United States are grown on the land of Bill Gates, which responds to the reason for his relationship with chips.

Bill Gates Farmer – Composition: Kiko Perozo

In fact, according to a report According to NBC News, the Microsoft co-founder owns 5,665 hectares of potato fields, a farm so massive it can even be seen from space. The plot was acquired by Gates in 2018 at a price of 171 million dollars.

Part of the production from these fields goes to McDonald’s, and the restaurant uses the raw material from these crops to prepare the French fries for its restaurants.

In addition to potatoes, many other foods such as carrots, onions, soybeans, corn, cotton and rice are grown massively on Gates’ farmland.