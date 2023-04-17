Bill Gates and the curious mail that he sent to himself in 2008 with 25 books on science

Through Gates Notesthe website where Bill Gates shares his experiences, the Microsoft co-founder uploaded a screenshot of a curious email he sent to himself in 2008. The result of this publication has been the recommendation of 25 books on science.

“I recently told a friend about Weather for Dummies. This was not unusual, it is actually one of the first books that I recommend to anyone who wants to understand the weather and how it is affected by climate change. After that conversation, I began to wonder when I got my own copy of Weather for Dummies,” says the philanthropist.

“I looked through old emails and was surprised to learn that it was more than 14 years ago!” Revealed the fourth richest man in the world according to Bloomberg.

Bill Gates explained that in the fall of 2008 he switched from working full time at Microsoft to dedicating himself to gates foundationat which point he finally had time to gain a better foundation in physics, chemistry, biology, and other sciences, which would help him in his work on health, education, and climate change.

The 25 science books that were in the mail

“I searched for the best books and read as many as I could find. Weather for Dummies was one of 25 titles I chose. It took me a while, but I finally managed to read all the books,” Gates said.

Bill Gates Mail

From that list, in addition to Weather for Dummies, Bill Gates “especially” recommended three others:

The Atmosphere, by Frederick K. Lutgens and Edward Tarbuck: “This was first published in 1979 and is now in its 14th edition. Although it is intended as a textbook for a college level course, it is quite accessible for anyone who is motivated to learn how the Earth’s climate works.”

Physical Geology, by James S. Monroe, Reed Wicander, and Richard Hazlett: “Like The Atmosphere, Physical Geology is a college textbook that can also stand on its own. Part of the joy of reading it is that you get into topics you probably learned about in grade school, like plate tectonics and volcanoes, but in much more depth.”

Planet Earth by John Renton: “I appreciate this book for two reasons: because it is fascinating in its own right, and because it introduced me to John Renton as a teacher. Through his writing, he helps you see the physical world around you in a different way.”