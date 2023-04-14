Bill Gates May Have Any Car He Wants, But His Unusual Cheapest Car Will Surprise You

Bill Gates He is one of the richest men in the world. According to the prestigious Forbes magazine, he ranks fourth among the most millionaires on Earth. His bank account has enough to buy the car he wants, but interestingly, he has an unusual cheap car that would surprise anyone.

As a report published on the website of Tork Newsanyone could imagine that he owns a collection of high-end cars: his estimated assets are 109 billion dollars.

Ten of those millions will be for his children, according to Gates himself, and the rest will be inherited by his foundation, thinking of others and those most in need. This speaks to the guy the philanthropist is, so we can think about what kind of cars he has in his possession.

The report mentions its variety of high-end vehicles, such as the Porsche Taycan Turbo S or the Ferrari 348. But the Microsoft co-creator has a much cheaper example, considered even rare.

Ford Focus 2008

The cheapest car that Bill Gates owns is a 2008 Ford Focus, a model with a 2.0-liter 6-cylinder engine that gives it a power of 130 HP. It can reach a speed of 250 kilometers per hour and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

The most striking thing about this Ford model is that it has an estimated value of $15,000, an unusual figure for what Gates’ coffers represent, but it sets an example for his children that material things are not the most important thing.

To get an idea, the Porsche Taycan Turbo S tops $220,000, while the Ferrari 348 can top $100,000. The Focus is almost a gift.