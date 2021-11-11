A little over a year and a half into the Covid-19 pandemic, the world still cannot control it and there are still outbreaks around the world even though the vaccination it has advanced in multiple countries. Therefore, in this scenario, the businessman Bill gates has shared the three steps he would take to curb the coronavirus crisis once and for all.

At this time, the new focus of the pandemic is central and southeastern Europe where there are low vaccination rates. Bulgaria is the poorest country in the European Union and is at the end of vaccination with only 22.5% of its population immunized.

The specialists assure that the new records are due to the winter and the spread of the Delta variant. In addition, other of the most affected countries in Europe are Romania, Croatia, Slovakia, Czech Republic, Slovenia and Hungary.

According to information from the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe had 1.7 million cases In the past week. It is followed by the American continent with 734,000 and Asia Pacific with 178,000. The death toll also increased by 8%.

3 steps by Bill Gates to end Covid-19

Faced with a pandemic that does not give up, the also philanthropist founder of Microsoft shared the three strategies that he will apply to curb the coronavirus crisis and gradually return to normality.

Vaccinate fairly

In his personal blog, Bill Gates indicates that governments and the private sector must work together to build a more transparent system and accelerate the global supply of vaccines.

For him, it is not enough that there are safe and effective vaccines, but that it is necessary that they be distributed equitably in the countries of the world. What is currently happening is that rich countries monopolize the largest amount of doses, preventing herd immunity at a global level.

The advent of vaccines was an opportunity to bend the curve in the direction of a global recovery. It turned out that uneven distribution and a lack of financing and supply made the recovery precarious and stalled, the tycoon notes.

Stop flare-ups

Another priority for the American philanthropist is to contain the outbreaks of Covid-19 as they occur as economic activities open.

His solution is the rapid tests available to the population, distributing the products to contain the disease among the most serious, among others.

To reduce the risk of variants jumping from one frontier to another, the world must invest in readily available rapid tests, a system for sharing gene sequences, and a mechanism for providing expertise and commodities (such as oxygen, PPE, and life-saving drugs). ) quickly where they are needed.

Fight the pandemic globally

Until now, each country has tried to control the pandemic individually, from its borders inwards, which is a mistake for Gates, as he proposes appoint a global leader in charge of the Covid-19 emergency and that the leaders of nations meet regularly.

Collective action provides a model for the long-term coordination necessary to prevent future pandemics, he notes.

Finally, the billionaire concludes that the next 18 months do not have to look like the last 18, the challenge is for high-income countries to donate vaccines to nations that do not have enough resources.

