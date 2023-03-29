Bill Gates says that only these two technological innovations have surprised him in his life

No one has any doubt that Bill Gates ranks among the brightest minds of our generation. But from time to time we learn of situations that make us see the impressive intelligence that the co-founder of Microsoft has.

A review by The Economist reports that only two technological innovations have truly wowed Bill Gates in his entire life. One is from the early eighties and the other is recent, although the American tycoon already knew it, because he saw when its creators were developing it about eight years ago.

In other words, we have a period of about 40 years in which we have experienced a true technological explosion and Bill Gates did not wrinkle his face at any.

We assume that you saw the first smartphones with a touch screen, dual cameras and said “Oh, okay”; He witnessed the birth of video calls and his expression must have been: “well, very useful” and perhaps he saw how Elon Musk’s rockets landed vertically through a sensor and reacted with “until they finally did”.

A lot has happened in 40 years for Bill Gates to not be surprised by anything. But that is what the people of El Economista say and we will tell you which are those two with which the tycoon dropped a “Wow”.

The first, although it seems crazy, is the graphical user interface that is currently used in mobile phones for apps. The first ones were seen in 1980 and were implemented on computer screens. That made the head of good Bill Gates “explode”.

During all this time nothing else surprised him until 2015 saw the birth of GPT Chat. Back then, the businessman told the creators that for this to revolutionize technology they had to make it pass an advanced biology exam by itself.

So when they did it, Bill Gates said that the age of Artificial Intelligence had arrived.