2021 closed brilliantly for Marvel Studios, and its start in 2022 is just as significant. Although last year it had complications with the simultaneous release of Black Widow – 87%, with Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings – 95% made it clear that exclusive theatrical releases are always the best option. Eternals – 58%, despite being a film expected by fans of Marvel comics, it did not have the best reception neither by the audience nor by the critics, but in December they would be crowned again as the kings of the box office with Spider- Man: No Way Home – 92%.

Keep reading: Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania | New details of Bill Murray’s role revealed

However, Marvel and Disney cannot settle for the great success of the young arachnid, there are still many films and series belonging to the Marvel Cinematic Universe that are on the way. Although they have faced some delays in their releases, they are still preparing the ground for the return of Benedict Cumberbatch in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which opens in May of this year.

Among his long repertoire of films in full production is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a film that is released until July 2023, and although not much has yet been revealed about the third installment of Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81% have already started to emerge small details that attract a lot of attention. One of them, perhaps the one that has generated the most echo, is the arrival of Bill Murray to the MCU.

This information has not been officially confirmed by Marvel Studios, but if Bill says so it is difficult to contradict him. It is the same Ghostbusters who has given a new detail about his unknown character; During his visit to The Eli Manning Show, he was questioned about it, and the legendary actor hinted that he will play a villain using the words “I’m a bad boy” as a description of his superpower. Although it may be a joke of the interpreter, this does not mean that his passage through the tape is a lie.

Continue with: Will Jim Carrey join the MCU as MODOK in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania?

So far it is known that the true villain of the story will be Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, variant of Loki’s The One Who Remains – 96%; which would mean that Bill could be a secondary villain or an old enemy of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) who returns to fix something pending. Maybe it’s not even a bad guy, and it’s just a cameo like in Zombieland – 90% where he plays himself.

It may be a long time before concrete information about this new film begins to be revealed, and perhaps they will leave Murray’s passage as a surprise. Certainly knowing the personality of the Ghostbusters star – 97%, your way through the MCU will be quite fun with the irreverence that sets it apart. Although his roles have been identified more as heroes, with his particular style, he has also brought notable villains.

It may interest you: Quantumania: First Look at Kang Leaked in Ant-Man and the Wasp Sequel

In Ember: The Lost City, starring Saoirse Ronan, played Major Cole, a ruler who has let his people starve when he has it all, including food in excess. Although in Ghostbusters: Legacy – 88% did not have much interaction, it will certainly be exciting to see Bill and Paul Rudd together one more time.

fbq('init', '1384358188242876'); fbq('track', 'PageView');