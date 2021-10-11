It’s no wonder Marvel Studios teams up with veteran Hollywood stars, we already saw it with Robert Redford in Captain America: The Winter Soldier – 89% or with Michelle Pfeiffer and Michael Douglas in Ant-Man and the Wasp – 85%. It will always be a good idea to bring in Hollywood luminaries for a boost in the movies, which is why Bill Murray could be one of those chosen for another Marvel project. A new rumor has it that the 71-year-old actor will appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, the third installment of superheroes capable of shrinking.

Ant-Man: Ant Man – 81% hit theaters in 2015 and since then became a fundamental piece for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the character became part of the Avengers and was an important part in the development of the final events. But we must not forget her partner, the Wasp, who in the first movie worked as a mentor and for the second she got the great costume of the famous superheroine. Both characters performed crucial tasks during the last battle against Thanos and his army, contributing in an absolute way to the lore of film adaptations. Now they are about to return with a film that promises to be a delight for fans.

Known for his participation in films such as Ghostbusters – 97% or Lost in Tokyo – 95%, Bill murray He has an extensive resume that makes him a definitive Hollywood star, a name known throughout the industry who in his most veteran years continues to work and perform at festivals to share the camera with other great figures in the industry. Now the website Mandy.com offers some details that could confirm Murray’s presence in Quantumania. According to the page, the tape has been codenamed “Dust Bunny” and has been credited to John Townsend as double of Murray. Although this seems to be sufficient evidence, we cannot assure anything at this time, so we will have to wait for an official statement.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe began a new stage relatively recently and of course Ant-Man and the Wasp are included in the events. We’ll see if Bill murray teams up with a spectacular character, either as a supporter or a villain. A good offer from Marvel Studios is always thought twice (before accepting).

During the last months, all kinds of rumors have spread about the productions that Marvel Studios has prepared for the following phases: it has been said that Marvel Studios has the interest of introducing the Fantastic 4 in Ant-Man 3, or that they are inclined to present part of the Young Avengers, a well-known team in the comics. At the moment there is nothing certain, only the time we must wait to know the absolute truth. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania It will hit theaters on February 17, 2023, a wait of just under two years.

It seems that the MCU has a lot of plans before the next movie with Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, but we will have to wait a little longer to know the truth. On the other hand, on November 5, Eternals, the next Marvel Studios film that will introduce us to a completely new team of superheroes, opens in theaters; fans are eager to know what these characters will do in the series and do not doubt their contribution in the great threat that is to come. Any relation to the multiverse theme? Marvel already opened the interdimensional issue a few weeks ago and the repercussions will come soon.

