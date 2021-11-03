Bill Murray himself has confirmed (without citing the film directly) that he has filmed his participation in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Bill murray He is one of the most beloved stars in Hollywood, and we recently had him filming the new movie of Wes anderson, and enjoying the gift of torreznos de Soria that a fan made him.

One of the next films where we will see Murray is Ghostbusters: Beyond, which will see the return of the actor to the character of Peter venkman in what is undoubtedly its most popular franchise.

One of the genres that Bill Murray has not touched is that of superheroes, but it seems that that will soon change according to the recent statements made by the actor.

During an interview with Frankfurter Allgemeine, the actor dropped that he would appear in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Murray made no direct reference to the Marvel movie, but he did hint at one of the director’s previous projects, For all, which directly links to Peytton reed with statements from Bill Murray.

The filming of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania started a few weeks ago, so Bill Murray was able to film his scene at the beginning of the shoot, before traveling to Spain for the Wes Anderson production.

During the interview, Bill Murray said that now “I already knew the experience of filming a Marvel movie”, but clarified that it would surely be something that he would do only once.

The 71-year-old actor admitted that he did not have much interest in the genre, and that he participated mainly because of the director of the film.

It is not the first time that Bill Murray has accepted a job for those who are in charge of a movie. Such was the case of his participation in Garfield: The Movie, thinking that the movie was directed by the Cohen brothers.

Of course, the role that Bill Murray will play in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has not transpired, but we imagine that it will be a small cameo, considering the short time he was in the shoot.

This article was published in Hobby Consolas by Javier Cazallas.