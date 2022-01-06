At the end of 2021, a draft of the Crypto Assets Law was presented in Peru. It seeks to regulate the cryptocurrency market as it has gained relevance in the country. We tell you!

Cryptocurrency regulation becomes a necessity

The incursion of cryptocurrencies in Peru has been quite interesting. Especially when evaluating the growing demand in the country for Bitcoin, specifically.

Recently, Buda.com reported that, on average, transactions valued at USD 73 million were carried out on a monthly basis in Peru alone. In fact, according to the crypto exchange, in 2021 Peru observed an increase in cryptocurrency transactions of 258%.

In this context, in December 2021, the Peruvian Congress presented a new bill called “Cryptoactive Marketing Framework”; being the country’s first attempt to regulate the crypto market.

According to the document, the law seeks to establish “the guidelines for the operation and functioning of crypto-asset exchange service companies.” But, in addition, they establish that they will be based “on the principles of free market and free competition.”

Details of the crypto bill

On multiple occasions in CryptoTrend we have established the debate about whether the regulation of cryptocurrencies is positive or not. Regulation undoubtedly reduces levels of uncertainty and thus enables market growth. However, stifling regulation would be the opposite.

In this sense, it is worth evaluating some of the articles proposed by this new law. First, it establishes that the acquisition and use of cryptocurrencies “are the absolute responsibility of their buyers and owners.”

It also establishes the obligation to report suspicious operations carried out with any crypto. This report will be made to the Financial Intelligence Unit of the country. And, of course, every crypto company must be registered with the Superintendency of Banking and Insurance of the country.

With that in mind, the law proposes the creation of a public registry of virtual asset providers. The objective is for users to be able to check at all times whether a stock exchange or platform is registered to operate in the country.

Cryptocurrencies and companies in Peru

A very important piece of information is that the bill is not limited to crypto service providers and users. In addition, it seeks to provide a legal basis for companies to maintain cryptocurrencies in Peru. And he even considers that crypto assets could be used to create and incorporate companies.

In the first case, the proposal explains that if the company intends to sell its crypto holdings, they should be considered as inventory assets. And, in the second case, it is established that the value of the cryptocurrencies must be registered in the constitution of the company.

Even so, it is important to note that Peru, unlike El Salvador, does not consider Bitcoin as legal tender.

