Billie Eilish launches her first fragrance, enamor your senses | Instagram

The singer Billie Eilish, who is undoubtedly one of the most important artists of the moment, has launched her first perfume and shared details on her various social networks, being of course a sensation.

It should be noted that the famous American singer commented that this new perfume contains her favorite scent.

That’s right, the centennial singer will launch her own perfume line, and the first fragrance will be called ‘Eilish’, just like her last name.

Billie Eilish was a new talent who managed to become an icon in the world of music as well as in fashion, since she came to revolutionize the most basic concepts of the industry, becoming one of the greatest musical exponents of the moment , since she is the youngest soloist to win a Grammy for album of the year.

From the beginning she has done nothing but add and add successes in her career, as the singer recently announced and shared with her followers through her official Instagram account the launch of her perfume and now she is committed to getting involved in the beauty business .

The “Bad Guy” interpreter had already given clues to the project before, however, it was not until Billie shared a photo posing with her perfume that we were able to confirm that it was the singer’s first fragrance named “Eilish ”.

Billie He also shared more specific details about his fragrance, such as that we can find essences such as vanilla, cocoa, musk, amber and hot spices, which result in an aroma with a flirty touch.

Likewise, through the famous Instagram platform, she expressed that her perfume is her favorite scent in the world and that its sale to the public will be available in this month of November.

On the other hand, the design of the fragrance plays with the metallic bronze color in the shape of a sculpture, inspired by Billie Eilish’s favorite body parts according to Harper’s Bazaar US which are the neck, clavicle and back.

It should be noted that the American interpreter already has an Instagram account for her fragrances, as well as the website billieeilishfragrances.com from where those who are interested or interested in the product can subscribe to receive exclusive news.

So if your perfume is almost finished, you may want to opt for this new option, because it will undoubtedly be a success and the truth is that everything the singer does is more than incredible and of quality.