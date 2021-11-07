Billie Eilish buys a beautiful ranch for a millionaire sum | Instagram

Everything seems to indicate that singer Billie Eilish managed to keep a secret purchase of a ranch in 2019 from fellow singer Leona Lewis for an amount of 2.3 million dollars, a truly huge sum.

The truth is that Billie Eilish is one of the most fashionable singers in recent years, however, do not forget that she is still a teenager.

Until now we knew that she lived with her parents in a modest house in Highland Park, however, it seems that Billie is already entering the world of home buying.

The singer of hits such as Bad Guy or Happier Than Ever has made known in her latest album that she already owns it.

In the song NDA, the young woman confesses that bought a house when he was 17 years old (“I bought a secret house when I was 17”), which means that in 2019 he bought a house and was able to keep it a secret in a world in which any of his movements are known practically instantly.

And although nothing has been confirmed so far, everything seems to point to a specific property, a bucolic equestrian farm in the city of Glendale, California, just about a 10-minute drive from Highland Park.

What is known is that this ranch was sold in 2019 for $ 2.3 million by another music star, X Factor winner Leona Lewis, best known for her 2009 worldwide hit, Bleeding Love.

The sale of the house appeared in the media because of who its seller was, however, the identity of the buyer was never known.

The property is now known to be registered in a trust linked to an office in New York, the same office as Billie Eilish’s commercial agents.

And coincidentally, the agent representing the mysterious buyer had previously worked as a real estate agent for Billie’s brother, Finneas.

It should be noted that the property is extremely private and is well hidden in a discreet cul-de-sac, with no visibility of the house from the street, as there is a large three-meter door, guarded by two brick pillars crowned by lion sculptures.

In addition, and as expected, it has a great security system and towering hedges that cover the property.

Beyond the gate is a beautiful almost 200 square meter single storey farmhouse built in the 1950s, plus a separate guest house, a small apartment for the horse handler, a corral and a beautiful meadow.

It is worth mentioning that Leona Lewis bought the property in 2013 and invested heavily to upgrade the amenities such as an amazingly remodeled pool and sun deck.

In addition, the main house has three bedrooms and three bathrooms, as well as wooden floors and folding glass doors that allow for a lifestyle that mixes the interior with the exterior.