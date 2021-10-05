Billie Eilish lashes out at anti-abortion law during concert | Instagram

The singer Billie Eilish has expressed on more than one occasion her disagreement with the legislators who approve anti-abortion laws and once again he has spoken out about it, however, this time it was during his concert in Texas.

The truth is that talking about abortion is extremely complicated, especially since it can be seen from different perspectives and in different circumstances.

However, what has become clear is that it is an issue that should concern both men and women, although decisions should be made by them, since it is about their body and it is their right to choose about it.

Now, seen from a legal perspective, it seems incoherent that the majority of those who decide the legislative place of this act are men.

In fact, this has become a strong topic of debate for years, however, now that a new wave of feminism has engulfed society and has been visualized thanks to the media and social networks, every day it is more complicated than people keep quiet.

It is worth mentioning that as a spectator of these social movements, it is important to differentiate between feminism and hatred of masculinity, and those who become opinion leaders or who have the opportunity to be heard by thousands of people have the responsibility to give voice to those who are not heard.

This is something that singer Billie Eilish recently took into account, who during a concert last Saturday, October 2, during her presentation at the Austin City Limits Festival in Texas, spoke about the anti-abortion laws that came into force last month in the same state. .

The interpreter of No Time To Die, spoke about the legislators of whom she said “to be fed up with those old men” for feeling with the power to impose prohibitions on the bodies of others.

In this way, on stage, the singer assured that she was determined to cancel the concert because of how annoying that situation made her, until she reflected on those who are truly responsible and the need to talk about it, and that the men themselves have the courage to support women.

When they made that shit act, I almost didn’t want to do the show. So why I wanted to punish this damned place for allowing that to happen here. But then I remembered that it is you who are the damned victims, and you deserve everything in the world. And we have to tell them to shut up! “

Billie Eilish’s speech was accompanied by signs of insult motivating the audience to join her.

It should be mentioned that this is not the first time that Billie Eilish has spoken out about abortion, since she previously used her social networks to talk about how much it annoys her that men do not defend the place of women in the face of this conflict.