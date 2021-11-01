Billie Eilish manages to captivate with her interpretation of Sally

The famous singer Billie Eilish undoubtedly managed to captivate with her interpretation of Sally at the concert of The strange world of Jack With Danny Elfman I feel a sensation and managing to win the whole public.

The artist joined Danny Elfman at Jack’s Strange World themed Halloween concert, where she appeared as Sally and sang classic tunes from the film.

The truth is, Tim Burton wasn’t always the parent-approved nightmare provider that he is today.

In the year 1993, it came from Batman Returns and this sequel was the highest grossing film of the summer of 1992, however, it caused a great controversy due to its graphic violence and its terrifying images.

The Batman projects the director was working on at the time were very ambitious and he was originally going to do a trilogy for Warner Bros.

However, he never had a chance to complete it because parents weren’t happy to learn that fast food companies were selling toys from such a dark movie.

And although the director has not completely lost that touch of bringing different stories to the screen made up of casts of actors who play extravagant characters, with the passage of time his tone has become lighter.

However, that did not prevent him from maintaining his characteristic style and the year after Batman Returns, Burton left us another of his classics, only this time it is an animated film: Jack’s Strange World.

The film that was made following the stop motion technique has earned a place in popular culture and despite the fact that every Christmas many people review it, it also happens that every October 31 there are people who dress up as the characters that appear in it.

That’s how this year, Billie embraced the spirit of Halloween last Friday by dressing in a full costume for her performance as part of Jack’s Strange World concert event at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles.

Her participation was announced a month before and the truth is that the singer’s fans could not wait to see her singing one of the iconic melodies of the film whose soundtrack was composed by Danny Elfman, the eternal collaborator of Tim Burton.

Playing the character Sally alongside Danny Elfman’s Jack Skellington, Eilish wowed with her rendition of Sally’s famous song “Sally’s Song,” as well as the duet “Simply Meant to Be” which is also part of the original music released. he composed for the film of the also director of El Gran Pez.

Eilish’s participation includes the artist disguised as the character and can be found on social media.

As you can see, the singer has been in contact with the seventh art a lot lately, since before becoming Sally for the special Halloween concert of The Strange World of Jack, she presented “No Time To Die”, a composition of her and by his brother Finneas, which became the song for the recent entry into the James Bond franchise, formerly owned by MGM and now by Amazon Studios.