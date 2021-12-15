Billie Eilish continues her prolific career in the music industry and very occasionally we see her making public appearances in which she talks about her life and projects. During his recent stint on the radio show hosted by Howard Stern, the 20-year-old singer reveals that at 11 she began to suffer from an addiction to pornography that for a long time altered her ideas about sexuality, assimilating and practicing violent behaviors.

Although the fame of Eilish started several years ago, it was in the first quarter of 2019 that he rose to global fame for “Bad Guy”, a single included on his debut album “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” For the next edition of the Grammys, Billie took home numerous awards and quickly became a favorite of millions. He recently returned with a new album, “Happier Than Ever”, and although it has not been as forceful as the previous one, it has garnered critical acclaim.

Billie shared very intimate details about his life on the show Howard Stern, revealing herself as a girl who was exposed to pornography from a very young age, assimilating it in childhood and puberty as “the right thing” in sexual practices, to later discover the blandness of the industry that is dedicated to the production of porn content. Here are his recent statements:

As a woman, I think porn is a shame. I used to watch a lot of porn, to be honest. I started viewing pornography when I was 11 years old. I think it really destroyed my brain and I feel incredibly devastated to have been exposed to so much porn. There came a point where I couldn’t see anything else unless it was violent, I didn’t think it was attractive.

Eilish He also spoke about the consequences that pornography brought to his life, in addition, he concludes that it is a type of audiovisual material that does not show eroticism as it really is; condemns that such material is constantly consumed by hundreds of millions of people around the world.

I was a virgin. He had never done anything. And then it got me into trouble… The first few times I had sex, I wasn’t saying no to things that weren’t good. It was because I thought that was what was supposed to attract me. I am very upset that pornography is so loved. And I’m so mad at myself for thinking it was okay. […] The way vaginas look in porn is fucking crazy. No vagina looks like this. Women’s bodies don’t look like this. We don’t have orgasms like that.

Billie was nominated for the 2022 Golden Globes in the category of Best Original Song for “No time to Die,” the central theme of the most recent James Bond film, No Time to Die – 83%. The same composition won the Grammy in the recent edition of the awards for best song written for visual media. Will the theme continue to rack up awards in the future? It is clear that Eilish and his brother Finneas a very bright career in the music industry still awaits him. For “Happier Than Ever”, Billie has obtained new nominations for the ceremony of the Grammys in 2022. We will see if it manages to beat the other relevant artists of the year.

