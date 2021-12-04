Billie Eilish says goodbye to the blonde Change your look!

The famous singer Billie Eilish has quite surprised her millions of followers, because she has changed her look again and said goodbye to blonde, a color that undoubtedly managed to make a large number of people fall in love.

Billie Eilish recently returned to her natural black hair color in a surprise Instagram post.

Without a doubt, Billie Eilish surprised the world when she decided to change her iconic hair black with green tips for a platinum blonde that left millions with their mouths open, but that the time has come to say goodbye again.

In a new post on her official Instagram account, the music star debuted her new look: hair. black and short.

It is probably the shortest she has had in years and it ushers in a new era for the young woman.

As you may recall, almost a year ago, Billie Eilish surprised her fans with her new look, a Hollywood-style blonde that gave a lot to talk about, yet really defined the “Happier Than Ever” era of the award-winning singer. Grammy.

First with a story on Billie Eilish’s official Instagram account, the singer wrote a “guess what” accompanied by a close up photo of her forehead and her thin black bangs, the real look of which was given in a post on her feed.

Did you miss me? “Billie wrote in the Instagram post for her 96.8 million followers on the social platform.

Thus, around 150 thousand of his fans left flattering comments about his new style.

The truth is that her change from black to blonde was very drastic for some of her followers, which even caused her to lose a few million followers on Instagram, however, the youngest Grammy winner had a strong response to these reactions.

In fact, in the month of December 2020, Billie Eilish responded to haters who criticized her green hair, but the change of style to something more traditional like blonde did not help to diminish the criticism, so she responded again to the ” haters “.