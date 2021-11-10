

Billie Eilish attends Spotify’s ‘Best New Artist’ party in Los Angeles, California.

Photo: Charley Gallay / .

Again, Billie Eilish used her beauty skills on social networks to promote the launch of her new perfume. The 19-year-old singer seeks to innovate a new facet away from music and she did so by revealing last October her new line of cosmetic perfumes, which will be called ‘Eilish’ and will have two specific qualities: it will be vegan and totally cruelty free.

Billie Eilish has joined an immense list of celebrities by launching her own beauty brand with the launch of ‘Eilish‘. The new line of cosmetics could be released this Wednesday, November 10 and celebrated its new achievement with a photograph on its Instagram account by posing topless to promote the arrival of your cosmetic product. In this image you can see Billie Eilish staring at the camera with her spectacular blonde hair contrasting with her reflection.

Later, the singer accompanied her admirable photograph for the enjoyment of her followers with the following message: “TOMORROW MORNING ‘Eilish’ DEPARTURE AT 9AM PT !!!!!!!!!!!!! @billieeilishfragrances I can’t wait for it to be in my hands!!!!, was the copy shared by the artist, winner of eight Grammy Awards, prior to the official presentation of her new perfume.

It is known that the recent perfume of the American singer ‘Eilish was developed by Paralux Beauty Company, Ltd. The product It will cost $ 68 by the bottle and will be available for user acquisition on the BillieEilishFragrances.com website.

It should be noted that Billie Eilish offered an interview days before to Vogue where she gave more details about her new perfume. The singer commented that the fragrances “They have played a very important role in his life, and the development of his new product has been one of the most exciting projects he has done in his entire career.“.

Also, Billie Eilish explained that the scent of her new perfume “It is a dream come true“Since he worked so hard to find the fragrance. “It’s a scent I’ve been chasing for years, it’s my favorite scent in the world. It was a dream to create this fragrance and bring my ideas to life, ”added the 19-year-old singer.

