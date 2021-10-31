Tim Burton wasn’t always the parent-approved nightmare provider that he is today. In 1993, it came from Batman Returns – 81%. This sequel was the highest grossing film of the summer of 1992, but it caused a great deal of controversy due to its graphic violence and terrifying visuals. The Batman projects the director was working on at the time were very ambitious and he was originally going to do a trilogy for Warner Bros. Unfortunately, he never got a chance to complete it because parents weren’t happy to learn which fast food companies were selling. toys from such a dark movie.

Although the director has not completely lost that touch of bringing different stories to the screen made up of casts of actors who play extravagant characters, with the passage of time his tone became lighter, but that did not prevent him from maintaining his characteristic style. The year after Batman Returns, Burton left us another of his classics, only this time it is an animated film: Jack’s Strange World – 94%. The film that was made following the stop motion technique has earned a place in popular culture and despite the fact that every Christmas many revisit it, it also happens that every October 31 there are people who dress up as the characters that appear in it.

This year, Billie eilish embraced the spirit of Halloween last Friday by dressing in a full costume for her performance as part of the live concert event of The strange world of Jack at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles. Her participation was announced about a month before, and the singer’s fans could not wait to see her singing one of the iconic melodies of the film whose soundtrack was composed by Danny elfman, the eternal collaborator of Tim Burton.

Playing the character of Sally alongside Jack Skellington from Danny elfman, Eilish wowed with her interpretation of Sally’s famous song called “Sally’s Song”, as well as the duet “Simply Meant to Be” which is also part of the original music that was composed for the film by the also director of The Big Fish – 77%. Eilish’s participation includes the artist disguised as the character and can be found on social media (via Collider).

Billie eilish he has been in contact with the seventh art a lot lately. Before becoming Sally for the special Halloween concert of The strange world of Jack, presented “No Time To Die”, a composition by her and her brother Finneas that also includes orchestral arrangements by Hans Zimmer, which became the flagship song of No Time To Die, the recent entry in the James Bond franchise. , formerly belonging to MGM and now to Amazon Studios, which is also Daniel Craig’s farewell in the role of the spy he has played for more than a decade.

Billie eilish will repeat its performance this Sunday, October 31, the date on which the concert will be held in Los Angeles. She had recently shared her excitement and nervousness to learn that many people will see her live introducing herself as the popular character from the spooky Christmas tale of Tim Burton.

Due to their incredibly catchy songs, the underrated direction of Henry Selick, who left us the terrifying Coraline and the Secret Door – 90% in 2009, and its unique visual images, as well as containing enough fear and horror. To make kids think they are getting away with it, The strange world of Jack He has for nearly 30 years become the kind of perennial holiday favorite he was inspired by and new generations of artists continue to pay tribute to his legacy.

