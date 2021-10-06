Billie Eillish Leading Up On Glastonbury Festival Lineup | Instagram

Without a doubt the singer Billie Eillish is living the best year of her life and it was even recently announced that she is headlining in the poster of the festival of Glastonbury 2022, which is extremely impressive news.

As you may remember, this famous festival unfortunately it had to cancel its last two editions due to the health contingency.

However, American singer Billie Eilish will be headliner in the 2022 edition of the Glastonbury music festival, which, as we mentioned, had to cancel its last two editions due to the pandemic and in fact this was announced this Monday by the organization.

It is worth mentioning that before the official confirmation of the announcement, the American singer hinted at the news on her official Instagram account, where she posed with a Glastonbury sweatshirt, accompanied by the year “2022”.

Emily Eavis, organizer of the event, corroborated minutes later the participation of Eilish, who she said will be the youngest headliner in the history of the popular festival.

For us it is the perfect way to return (after the previous cancellations due to the coronavirus pandemic) and we are looking forward to it, “said Eavis.

This is how the American singer will be the first female headliner since 2016, although the famous singer Taylor Swift was expected to be in 2020, before the contingency forced the end of the summer season.

As if that were not enough, the Glastonbury edition was also canceled this year, however the organizers held a virtual event with artists such as Coldplay, Wolf Alice and Jorja Smith.

Going back a bit, Eilish’s performance at Glastonbury in 2019 was highly praised by critics, so it’s no surprise that she will have the honor for next year.

Over the years, the young artist has won multiple Brit and Grammy Awards for her debut album, When we all fall asleep where do we go and recently hit the top of the charts with her second album, Happier Than. ever.

It is worth mentioning that the singer was in London last week for the premiere of the new installment of the James Bond saga, No time to die, whose main theme he wrote.

And returning to the event, Dua Lipa has also been one of the lucky ones to have that role, because she even remembered it when the contingency first began.

The young British woman shared some images of her time at Glastonbury, both as an assistant and as a headliner.

At the moment it is still unknown that other celebrities will be at the 2022 festival, however, it is expected that Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Taylor Swift may be present, just to name a few.

In addition, it is more than certain that it will be an extremely special and important edition, because with two years of absence they will undoubtedly throw the house out the window.