Former basketball player Grant Hill made $ 2.75 million in 1994 as a rookie with the Detroit Pistons. Today at 49 years old, he told CNBC Make It, that during his career he made more than $ 141 million before retiring in 2013 and that he had to learn a few things along the way regarding money.

Hill says that as a young man, he quickly had to face a unexpected challenge: paranoia. Well, the athlete wanted to make sure he had that money 20 years later and today he knows that there are pros and cons of being a billionaire at age 21.

The basketball Hall of Famer says he lived on a budget and took the time to really learn about money. His goal was to stay financially conservative and avoid falling “into the traps of success”.

The former player believes he did well, although he acknowledges that he may have made the occasional mistake along the way.

Hill explains that when a lot of money is made at a young age, relationships with close people can change. AND in his case he lost some friendships after reaching the NBABecause people’s expectations of him changed once he had money.

Being successful and having money created a guilty feeling: “Sometimes, I think athletes can wrestle with the guilt of having succeeded, and maybe those around them didn’t. ” That made him feel a “Obligation to care” from his friends who don’t earn as much as he does.

After 20 years, the former basketball player thinks that it is important to be careful with the inner circle: “You can’t necessarily take everyone with you where you are destined to go”.

“Naturally, you are going to be skeptical of new people, but the people who have been in your life are the ones who can get complicated sometimes.” Grant Hill.

When the seven-time NBA All-Star talks to rookies, he advises them to manage their friendships well, set limits as soon as possible, and stick with it. keep smart and watch your money.

After a successful basketball career, Hill remains involved with the sport that he is passionate about. Today he is a sportscaster, co-owner of the Atlanta Hawks and a prostate cancer advocate through Start Strong.

