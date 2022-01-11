Famous investor Bill Miller is optimistic about the value of Bitcoin despite the cryptocurrency’s price hitting lows of $ 41,000 in early January 2022.

Bill Miller no longer considers himself just a “Bitcoin spectator.” But a true “protagonist of Bitcoin.” He commented in a WealthTrack interview last Friday, via YouTube.

Currently, the billionaire investor has 50% of his net worth invested in Bitcoin and other investments related to the main companies in the technology and cryptocurrency industry such as Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy and the Bitcoin mining company, Stronghold Digital Mining. Likewise, Miller also commented that he owns the rest of his investment portfolio in the American company Amazon, he said in the interview.

Bill Miller bought his first Bitcoin in 2014 when Bitcoin was trading around $ 200. He then reversed again when the cryptocurrency traded at $ 500. The investor did not invest in the cryptocurrency again for years. Until Bitcoin plummeted below $ 40,000 in July 2021.

As of this writing, Bitcoin is trading at $ 41,670.25. Source: CoinMarketCap

“That time I started buying it again at $ 30,000, down from $ 66,000 and the reasoning was that there are many more people using it, there is much more money coming from the world of venture capital.” Miller claimed, adding that he acquired a “fair amount in the range of $ 30,000.”

The billionaire noted that he sees Bitcoin as “an insurance policy, against an upcoming financial catastrophe.” As well as a “powerful investment tool that has outperformed gold.”

The mining company Bitfarms, acquired more than $ 43 million dollars in Bitcoins at the beginning of this year 2022

The Canadian cryptocurrency mining company Bitfarms, has acquired 1000 Bitcoin in 2022. With this acquisition, the company currently accumulates more than $ 179 million dollars in Bitcoins.

In an announcement posted on Monday via Twitter, Bitfarms reported that it acquired 1,000 Bitcoins for an amount of $ 43.2 million. These BTCs were acquired during the first week of January. It is the same amount of Bitcoins that the company added to its treasury in the third and fourth quarters of 2021. According to the company, they own more than 4,300 Bitcoins to the current date, this would represent approximately $ 179 million dollars of accumulated capital in cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency mining company Bitfarms acquired 1,000 Bitcoins. Thus accumulating, so far, about $ 179 million dollars in Bitcoins. Source: Twitter

“Our business strategy at Bitfarms is to accumulate the largest amount of Bitcoins at the lowest cost and in the shortest time possible, for the benefit of our shareholders.” Bitfarms founder and CEO Emiliano Grodzki said.

In November, the mining company announced its intention to mine in the United States. Following the purchase of a multi-acre piece of land in Washington State. Also, the company’s website states that Bitfarms produces 2.2 exahashes per second. According to Grodzki, this rate is forecast to rise by more than 260% by the end of 2020, to around 8 EH / s.

Currently, many media are criticizing the environmental impact of cryptocurrency mining. However, Bitfarms claims that its Canadian facility is almost entirely powered by hydroelectric power. Bitfarms currently has 10 mining farms in operation or under development in the United States, Argentina and Canada.

President Nayib Bukele to Increase Geothermal Power for ‘Bitcoin City’

This Sunday, January 9, the president of El Salvador, Nayib Bukele, commented on more details about the supply of geothermal energy destined for the “Bitcoin City”.

“We have dug new wells and we plan to increase our geothermal production.” Nayib Bukele said.

President Nayib Bukele stated that 4 geothermal wells would supply the electrical energy that the “Bitcoin City” will need. Source: Presidency of El Salvador

Bukele informed that there will be 4 geothermal wells that will contribute to the supply of electric power to the first city in the world that will base its economy on Bitcoin.

“One of the wells, which is more advanced in the consolidation process, will have the capacity to supply 95 megawatts (MW) of clean, cheap and renewable energy, from a source that will last at least a couple of million years.” President Bukele added.

He also referred to geothermal energy as “one of the main natural resources of El Salvador.” In addition, the president stressed that geothermal energy is “a renewable resource for energy generation with greater efficiency than other current alternatives.” Currently, this type of electricity generation is used in countries such as the United States, Italy and Mexico.

