Perhaps the royal family is no longer as imposing as it was in previous decades; it is true that they still capture the interest of the public in different ways, not for nothing their marriages continue to be an event transmitted globally, as well as the birth of a new baby. They are even a fundamental part of important entertainment events such as the 2012 Olympic Games where the Queen Isabel had a special appearance with Daniel Craig’s James Bond at the opening.

Keep reading: Kristen Stewart was inspired by Emma Corrin to give life to Princess Diana

In fact, its popularity in recent years has grown due to productions related to the family of the Queen isabel II, especially if we talk about a series as successful as The Crown – 90%; however, some English journalists have seen their power as on the wane. Despite these major changes, it is difficult to think that the era of the crown will soon end. The one who has tried the most to stay close to the media to share his thoughts is the heir to the throne, after Carlos, the Prince William of Cambridge.

The eldest son of Diana of Wales and Prince Charles, sparked an important conversation in recent hours, and it is that during a recent interview for the BBC he expressed his opinion regarding the new trend in space tourism on which both billionaires and billionaires have focused. Jeff bezos, Elon Musk and Richard Branson, who are in full competition to be the first to promote commercial travel to other planets.

We need some of the best brains and minds in the world focused on trying to repair this planet, not trying to find the next place to go live. […] Billionaires should focus on saving Earth.

Continue with: The Crown: First picture of Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana and Dominic West as Prince Charles

Prince William in particular has shown a significant interest in the issue of climate change, so it is clear that this is his point of concern when such brilliant minds do not look for a way to repair that damage and turn their gaze the other way. Earlier this week actor William Shatner, star of Star trek, was chosen to travel in one of the Amazon founder’s rockets, and it is he who has decided to respond to the prince’s remarks (via CNN).

He is a charming, kind and polite man, but he has the wrong idea. The idea here is not to say, ‘Yeah, look at me. I’m in space. ‘

The actor pointed out that this is an important small step that will also be able to establish a relocation of polluting industries in space. It is clear that what was only part of science fiction has reached humanity, because this new adventure seems to be taken from WALL E – 96%, a film released in 2008 where humans lived in space capsules while the Earth was engulfed by pollution. Now we will have to see how this conversation between royalty and millionaires evolves, as well as what the actions of both parties will be.

It may interest you: William Shatner, star of Star Trek, travels to space thanks to Jeff Bezos

Soon we will know more about the royal family in the fifth season of The Crown, where the children of Diana and Carlos will already begin to have a more important place at least in their childhood stage. On the other hand, the premiere of Spencer – 90% is also close, where the most important decision in the life of the princess will be explored: her divorce, which involves separating from her children.