This week, actor Billy Porter made headlines by criticizing the cover of Vogue magazine in which the singer, and actor, Harry Styles appeared (via Billboard). The Pose star referred to the December 2020 issue of the US edition of Vogue, in which the artist made history as the first man to make the cover of said magazine. In addition, at that time the photographs that were to appear in that issue had gone viral because the actor did not make an ordinary appearance, but wore a dress. Needless to say, it generated controversy, but was also celebrated by many.

Porter recently appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, where he made harsh comments about the cover of Harry Styles. It should be noted that it was in November of last year when the music star and also protagonist of Dunkirk was revealed – 92% on the cover of Vogue, and that many high-profile personalities, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, came out to congratulate him and highlight the fact that his cover helped break more barriers. Instead, Billy porter he was not a fan of that anymore.

The Emmy winner has been seen wearing dresses and all kinds of garments in great style and in an eye-catching way for years; we have become accustomed to his great appearances in high profile events where he usually stands out as one of the best dressed in the shift ceremony and the last Emmy Awards, where he was nominated in one of the acting categories, he was no exception . What he did not like was that a heterosexual cisgender man was chosen for the cover, and before his visit to the Stephen Colbert program he gave an interview to The Sunday Times where he said:

I changed the whole game. And that’s not ego, it’s just a fact. I was the first to do it and now everyone is doing it. I feel like the fashion industry has accepted me because it has to. I’m not necessarily convinced, and here’s why: I created the conversation, and yet Vogue still put Harry Styles, a straight white male, in a dress on their cover for the first time.

I’m not going to drag Harry Styles, but is he who you are going to try to use to represent this new conversation? He doesn’t care, he just does it because it’s the right thing to do. This is politics to me. This is my life. I had to fight my whole life to get to the place where I could wear an Oscar dress and not be shot and killed. All he has to do is be white and straight.

Despite saying that he was not against Harry Styles itself, but mainly Vogue’s decision, the singer’s fans came to his defense and of course the controversy broke out. After a few days, Billy porter had to mention it again on the show Stephen Colbert where he apologized to the singer, and again pointed out that his intention was never to attack him since his words were more directed at the oppression to which people of color are subjected while others continue to perpetuate their privileges.

Harry Styles, I apologize for having your name on my mouth. It’s not about you. The conversation is not about you. The conversation is actually deeper than that. It is about systems of oppression and elimination of people of color that contribute to the culture. Sorry, Harry. I didn’t mean to hurt. I am a gay man. We like Harry Styles, he’s cute!

