According to information published by Bloomberg, Changpeng Zhao, the CEO of the world’s largest exchange, Binance is the richest crypto millionaire in the world. Yes, according to the publication the CEO of Binance, tops this list with a net worth of 96,000 million dollars.

A former McDonald’s employee and software developer who, practically overnight. He has become one of the richest people in the world – cryptocurrency pioneer Changpeng Zhao.

The 44-year-old crypto entrepreneur, Binance CEO surpassed Asia’s richest billionaire Mukesh Ambani, despite Bloomberg excluding his personal holdings of cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin and internal tokens from the Binance Coin exchange.

Zuckerberg, Page, and Brin are currently ranked 5th, 6th, and 7th, respectively. While the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk, tops the list of billionaires with an estimated fortune of 263,000 million dollars.

Pakistan to investigate Binance for $ 100 million scam

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) reportedly issued a formal notice to crypto exchange Binance in an effort to identify links around a multi-billion dollar crypto scam in the region.

Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) said it wants to speak to Binance as part of an investigation into an alleged scam that it said has cost several thousand investors more than $ 100 million.

The FIA’s cybercrime unit sent a notice to Binance Holdings Ltd. in the Cayman Islands and Binance.US and issued an assistance order to Humza Khan, the general manager, growth analyst of Binance Pakistan, ‘to explain his position on Linking Fraudulent Mobile Online Investing Apps to Binance. ‘ Unit director Imran Riaz tweeted on January 7.

PayPal confirms its plans to develop its own stablecoin

The fintech big, PayPal Holdings has confirmed its plans to launch its own stablecoin which would be called PayPal Coin.

José Fernández da Ponte, Senior Vice President of Cryptocurrencies and Digital Currencies at PayPal told Bloomberg:

“We are exploring a stable currency; if we look to move forward, of course, we will work closely with the relevant regulators. ‘

Bloomberg shared this news after developer Steve Moser discovered evidence of PayPal’s exploration to build its own stablecoin on the company’s iPhone app and shared it with the outlet. According to Moser’s finding, PayPal Coin will be backed by the US dollar.

Disney patents Metaverse technology for theme parks

Disney Enterprises received approval for a “virtual world simulator” patent during the last week of December. The technology would project 3D images and virtual effects in physical spaces, according to the United States Patent Office.

The technology aligns with the brand’s goal of telling stories through a “three-dimensional canvas.” The “Metaverse” has largely been imagined as something that exists on the Internet. Accessed using virtual reality (VR) or AR headsets. However, the technology proposed by Disney would bring the Metaverse to the physical world.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related