The crypto market is still quite asleep, although many still expect it to give us some surprises before the end of the year. Today we carry out an analysis and forecast of Binance Coin to discover where its price is going in this final stretch of 2021.

At the time of this writing BNB is trading at $ 578.4, accumulating a loss of 1.90% in the last 24 hours and 6.98% in the last 7 days.

If we take a quick look at the market, we see that almost all of the top 10 are in the red today, except for Ripple which has gained 1.12%.

For this reason, we can conclude that the recent bearish behavior of Binance coin is simply following the tide.

But could he be about to wake up? Let’s find out next.

Binance Coin analysis and forecast for the remainder of 2021

In the daily chart BNB vs USDT we see that the price is clearly locked in a range since the beginning of November.

Resistance in this range is at $ 661.7, while support is at $ 510.0.

Any fluctuation within this rectangle is not very relevant, as we should wait for one of the extremes to be crossed to wait for a major movement to occur next.

However, as the previous dominant force is bullish, and we have seen strong pushback from low prices recently, the range is likely to be crossed over to the top.

Weekly chart

From this time frame we can get a more complete view of what Binance Coin has been up to before the end of 2021.

Recently, the price broke a very well-defined bullish pennant, which may be heralding the resumption of the long-term trend.

Should the trend hold, BNB could easily go looking for new all-time highs. However, there will be no shortage of fixes along the way, such as the one that has been developing in recent weeks.

Binance Coin was hampered by resistance left by the all-time high, a retracement towards 50% Fibonacci occurred, and now a bullish momentum may be about to start before the end of 2021. The 1st target is to hit $ 768. Higher up the next one is at $ 896.

To think about sales, the support at $ 510 must be crossed.

Binance Coin analysis and forecast for the remainder of 2021. Source: TradingView.

