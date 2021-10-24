The world’s largest exchange house, Binance, has announced a strategic partnership with Elrond, to implement the EGLD Staking group. But, that’s not all, it also launches the Initial Game Offer (IGO).

“We are pleased to announce that Binance, our strategic partner, has implemented a new EGLD Staking group.”

In particular, the partnership comes after Binance offered support for the Elrond mainnet launch.

Binance partners with Elrond

Specifically, in a blog post, Binance stated that traders will earn 55.49% per annum per performance (APY). Likewise, they will divide the 100 EGLD prizes with a value of $ 19,000.

By the way, operating the token for 10, 30, 60 or 90 days generates the annual interest rates of the operators. With a staking limit locked at 0.2 EGLD.

In fact, in the Win section of Binance CEX, there are additional rewards available for wagering EGLD. Available, starting October 21, 2021 at 12:00 pm (UTC).

New activities

Sure enough, Binance Staking has officially launched a number of new EGLD Locked Staking activities:

Deposit and bet EGLD for 10, 30, 60 or 90 days. Enjoying up to 55.49% APY. Very important, the APY is adjusted daily Buy and bet EGLD to share EGLD. From 10/21/21 to 10/28/21. The first 500 users to exchange EGLD tokens and participate in 30/60/90 days of EGLD Locked Staking are eligible to receive 0.1 EGLD each. New Locked Staking users to share 50 EGLD. The first 500 users who participate in Locked Staking for the first time and subscribe to EGLD Staking during the promotion period are eligible to share 50 EGLD.

In either case, the EGLD rewards from Activity 2 and Activity 3 will be allocated to recipients’ Binance wallets. Within two weeks after the end of the promotion.

As a fun fact, Binance reserves the right to immediately disqualify any participant who shows signs of fraudulent behavior.

«Carry out your operations with caution. You are informed that Binance is not responsible for your business losses.

As a consequence, the EGLD token is trading at $ 271.91. According to our internal Crypto Online tool.

Binance NFT Games

By the way, Binance got into NFT gaming. With an Initial Game Offering (IGO) scheduled for October 26, 2021.

“We are delighted to share our feat of IGO launches. Exclusive NFT Assets from Top Game Projects.

In effect, it will be a partnership with the entire NFT De Race NFT horse racing ecosystem.

I retire with this phrase from Sun Tzu: «Let your plans be dark and impenetrable as night. And when you make your move, hit like lightning.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related