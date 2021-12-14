Binge eating is one of the most popular and recurring eating disorders in today’s society. It is a condition in which it is customary for a person to frequently consume extraordinary amounts of food during a meal. Due to the excessive amounts, the general feeling is that the eating behavior is out of control. The truth is that binges are related to various causes, which are not necessarily due to an underlying disease such as eating too much during celebrations or consuming too many calories to prepare for an athletic event. They are directly related to an inordinate anxiety to eat and are episodes that deteriorate physical, mental and emotional health. Based on this, we compile some dietary recommendations to combat this disease with a lot of nutrition.

Binge eating usually presents with an intense feeling of hunger, which is usually hides symptoms associated with poorly managed emotional conditions. Many people with this condition tend to have thoughts of frustration, depression, high levels of stress, anxiety and feel that the best way to get away from the pain is to eat.

According to Dr. Lorna Richards, who is a consulting psychiatrist specializing in adult eating disorders at Priory’s Life Works Rehabilitation Center in Woking: binge eating disorder is a serious mental illness and one of the most common eating disorders, accounting for 22% of known cases. The key symptom is eating, in a way that feels out of control or compulsive, an objectively excessive amount of food in a short period of time.

As these are very distressing episodes, it is normal that they are accompanied by feelings of guilt, shame and disgust. For this reason, people often keep their difficulties secret and find it difficult to ask for help. Furthermore, it is known that people with low self-esteem are the most vulnerable, while dietary restriction can trigger or exacerbate it. It can also develop as a way to control or numb difficult emotions and become a regular way of dealing with them.

According to Richards, many patients are also overweight or obese, which can have a negative impact on physical and mental health. That is why treatment for binge eating disorder consists of specialized psychological therapy, and in some cases antidepressant medications can also be helpful. In addition, an important part focuses on the type of diet these patients should follow and that is why in recent years some guidelines created by specialists have come to light.

How to put together a proper diet for binge eating disorder?

The first thing we have to say is that when you suffer from any type of binge eating disorder, be it mild, moderate or severe (which is defined by the number of weekly episodes): it is essential to have the support of professionals in various fields. Regarding nutritional treatment, it is known that it should have as main objectives:

– Reduce the frequency of binge eating, with the aim of preventing or stopping weight gain and promoting gradual and sustained weight loss. This will be achieved by modifying eating habits and physical activity, which will be very important to promote good health and improve the quality of life of people with this condition.

– All treatments must be individual and these must include information such as initial body weight, energy expenditure (obtained by calorimetry) and based on this, the specific requirements of each person can be calculated. In addition, individualizing is not only a way to have a strict caloric control; it is indispensable for consider tastes, preferences, medical and dietary history of each patient. All of these aspects facilitate recovery.

– To develop the eating plan, we recommend aenergy bearing of 100% of the energy requirement, in order to prevent bingeing and avoid weight gain. The distribution of macro nutrients should be 50-60% of the total energy intake from carbohydrates, 20-30% from lipids, and 15-20% from proteins. To ensure an adequate protein intake, it is necessary to calculate 0.8 g of protein per kilogram of weight. An adequate supply of micronutrients must also be guaranteed.

– About the type of recommended foods, It is important to bet on those that shine for their content in essential nutrients and avoid processed ones at all costs. These are usually highly caloric, in addition to containing many fats, sugars, sodium and preservatives. Experts recommend the intake of natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, nuts, seeds, proteins of high biological value, medicinal spices, healthy fats and plenty of fluids.

– Food must be structured and ordered with defined schedules, dividing it into 5 intakes: breakfast, mid-morning snack, lunch, mid-afternoon snack and dinner. It is important to set schedules according to the routine of each person and above all to create the habit of respecting them, it is a good way to avoid anxiety about overeating and to create healthy habits.

– It is important to be careful with the portions, it is better to consider small portions of food 5 times a day than to eat in large quantities twice a day. While it is true that portions are challenging for people with binge eating disorder, good quantity management is possible as part of the 5 meals a day strategy. Little by little caution and restraint will become a more familiar feeling.

As part of the medical follow-up, it is important to monitor anthropometric, biochemical, clinical, dietary and lifestyle indicators initially evaluated. After normalizing weight and body composition, nutritional intervention should continue to promote maintenance and deepen the acquisition of healthy eating habits. This strategy, together with therapy and physical activity, are aspects that will prevent future relapses and guarantee a good recovery prognosis.

