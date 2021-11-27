In February 2020, Birds of Prey and the Fantabulous Emancipation of a Harley Quinn arrived – 75% to theaters, starring Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor. The plot of the film takes place after the events of Suicide Squad – 25%, when he joins forces with Huntress, Black Canary and Renée Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from the Gotham City villain, Black Mask. Some of the DC fans who wanted to witness again the exploits of Harley and his team, went to HBO Max to see it, however, they found a warning at the beginning of the film which said that the content of this had been modified.

Birds of prey It is an R-rated film, this means that it is not suitable for children under 17 years of age, unless they are watching it in the company of an adult. The language used and the level of violence portrayed in the film make it worthy of this ranking. The version of the film that the streaming platform had among its lists was clearly censored. The most attentive fans immediately realized that the film was different from what they remembered, as the tone of the language and the violent scenes were toned down. A specific scene makes it evident that some changes were made, it is where we see Rosie perez like Detective Montoya wearing a shirt whose message is edited so that it cannot be read.

Apparently the version that HBO Max acquired is a TV-14 rating, that is, one especially for television that is not suitable for children under 14 years of age. It is not known why the platform decided to offer this edition to its users, since it is obvious that not everyone will be happy to see something different from the original, however it is not the first time something like this has happened, something similar took place on Netflix with Back To The Future II – 63%. Fans of the saga noticed that the Netflix catalog contained a format for television for this film, as a few seconds of the scene where Marty McFly looks at Ooh La La magazine were cut.

Some thought that Netflix had intentionally removed this scene, however, the platform assured that it was an error, since they had been given the censored version of the film, which they later solved by putting the original feature film without cuts. One of the writers of the movie franchise of Return to the future, Bob Gale, shared in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter a few words about this mistake, his words were the following:

Blame it on Universal, which somehow provided Netflix with an edited version of the film. I found out about 10 days ago from an eagle-eyed fan and had the studio correct the error. The version that is available now is the original version, uncensored and unedited.

It is not known exactly what caused the slip that HBO Max had with Birds of preyFortunately, there were many fans who made the platform realize its lack almost immediately, and it is expected that when the tape is available again, it will be an uncut one. In addition to Birds of preyThere are other films from the DC Extended Universe that also obtained an R rating, such as the “Ultimate Edition” of Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice – 27%, The Suicide Squad – 91% James Gunn and Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82%.

