Bisq is a decentralized bitcoin (BTC) exchange with a priority on privacy.

Exchange volumes have multiplied in euros, dollars, pounds and the Brazilian real.

The exchange volumes of bitcoin (BTC) for national currencies and cryptocurrencies increased exponentially on the decentralized exchange Bisq during this year 2021.

Bisq is a software and platform that allows you to exchange bitcoin for national currencies from all over the world. In it, the custody of the funds and the management of the negotiation are in the hands of the users.

Reddit user bertvanhouten posted on the Bisq forum the data on the exchange volume of that platform, showing how they have increased exponentially in recent years.

In 2019, 2.6 million euros (EUR) were exchanged on the platform; in 2020, EUR 6 million; Y in 2021, EUR 18 million were exchanged, tripling in that period (2020 to 2021) its exchange volume.

Regarding US dollars (USD), USD 1.3 million were exchanged in 2019; USD 3.8 million in 2020 and USD 8.1 million in 2021.

In British pounds (GBP), the currency of the United Kingdom, the trading volume went from GBP 500,000 in 2019 to GBP 4.9 million in 2021.

Interestingly, Brazil also saw its trade volume increase, going from 300,000 reais (BRL) in 2019 to BRL 1.3 million in 2021.

Bisq celebrates the increase in the volume traded thanks to its intermediation between suppliers and demanders. Source: r / bisq – Reddit.

From Bisq they indicated to CriptoNoticias that this year 2021 43,000 exchanges were made on the platform, while last year (2020) 37,000 and 26,000 in 2019.

In total, a total of 2,800 BTC on the platform during 2021, which is equivalent to USD 138.6 million according to the CriptoNoticias price calculator.

During 2021, the volume of BTC exchanges quantified in dollars has exploded. Source: Bisq

Privacy, a value increasingly appreciated by Bitcoin users

«Your keys, your bitcoins. If they are not your keys, they are not your bitcoins ”, is one of the most popular phrases of the Bitcoin ecosystem, and that surely we have all heard when we created our first wallet.

Although in recent years Bitcoin and cryptocurrency exchanges have diversified their ranges of products and services, it is still a reality that it is not safe to hand over custody of our funds to them.

In addition, compliance with the regulations in the various jurisdictions by the exchanges could lead to the blocking or confiscation of the funds of users who do not comply with the full identification or delivery of their personal data.

Notably, Bisq has a wide variety of payment methods, including sending cash by post, an option that – like other features of the platform – is privacy-oriented. It also allows the use of other not so private methods, for example, Strike, as we reported in CriptoNoticias.

You do not need to complete a Know Your Customer (KYC) registration to use Bisq; as it can also be used from your own node or Bitcoin wallet.

The importance of self-custody, in addition to privacy, seems to be increasingly valued by Bitcoin users, and this is reflected in the increase in exchange volumes of Bisq, which this year has also enabled connectivity through the Tor network.

There have also emerged P2P exchange alternatives (Peer-To-Peer, Person to Person) that give custody of funds to users, such as HodlHodl; and even on Lightning, Bitcoin’s second layer network, like LNMarkets.