To what extent will the Fed, led by Jerome Powell, toughen policies to curb inflation in the United States? The answer to that question will help determine whether Bitcoin will continue its 60% growth as it was in 2021, according to some analysts.

Other experts argue that as tech companies like Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook) and Apple Inc. are delving further into the Metaverse and consumers continue to accumulate non-fungible tokens, that will see cryptocurrencies surge regardless of the forces. macroeconomic issues at stake. Just witnessing the sale of a $ 69.3 million NFT artwork last year at Christie’s. Or the group of crypto investors who fought billionaire Ken Griffin in an auction for a copy of the United States Constitution, is a reflection that large investors are already committed to cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin’s bullish behavior will continue

“We are optimistic about the long-term forecast for Bitcoin, based on our long-term trend-following indicators.” Katie Stockton, founder and managing partner of Fairlead Strategies LLC, said in an email.

“We assume that the long-term uptrend will continue and a more decisive breakout to new highs would allow a large projection of its price to about $ 90,000. At the moment, the corrective phase is still in place, although there are certain signs of downward exhaustion in the short term. Stockton added.

The creator of the Stock-To-Flow (S2F) model “PlanB” predicted that at the beginning of 2022, Bitcoin could exceed the $ 100,000 barrier. Source: PlanB

The Fed and the Metaverse

The number one influencing factor for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in 2022 will be central bank policies. Low interest rates are here to stay, which has huge implications for cryptocurrencies, as the Fed does not have the strength or ability to withstand a 10% -20% collapse in the stock market, coupled with a backlash. in the bond market. ‘ Antoni Trenchev, managing partner at cryptocurrency lender Nexo, said in an email.

“What really excites me about 2022 is the Metaverse,” he wrote. “The birth and use of the term Metaverse is something beautiful and has a lot of potential. It will be one of the general themes next year: the Metaverse, building the digital infrastructure and then the NFTs that will be part of the economy there, it will be incredible. Trenchev commented.

According to Bloomberg, the Metaverse could turn into an $ 800 billion market by 2022-2024. Source: Bloomberg

Trenchev is forecasting a rough 2022, but envisions that Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 by the end of June. He also doesn’t expect tokens like Solana and Avalanche to deliver the same exponential gains they made in 2021. Rather, “these intruders, awash in hubris, attitude and funky narratives, will face the same scale challenges as Ethereum and older cryptocurrencies. ».

Skeptics

“While I expect speculative zeal to continue in the cryptocurrency space, this one, like inflated tech valuations, faces a much more challenging environment in 2022,” said Jeffrey Halley, Senior Market Analyst at OANDA Asia Pacific, at an email.

“The main reason is the start of the normalization of interest rates by the Federal Reserve, however, it is likely that other major central banks will follow as well. That will challenge the rationale for cryptocurrencies and their alternative features against fiat money. ‘ Halley added.

“The collapse in the cryptocurrency sector would hinge on the threat of increased regulation and frankly with a new coin coming out every week, which is ‘the next big thing’ and driven by speculation and not Blockchain, it paves the way for extreme regulation of the sector, “said Halley.

“I still believe that cryptocurrencies are the biggest case of financial market stupidity in history.” Halley finished.

