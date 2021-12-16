Bitcoin Loan and Savings (BTC) startup Ledn introduced “Bitcoin Mortgage.” It is a mortgage product backed by the leading cryptocurrency, which is available in Canada and is expected to be available in the United States in early 2022.

With Bitcoin Mortgage they combine the “appreciation potential of bitcoin with the stability of real estate prices,” says the company. In Ledn’s view, this is a “one-of-a-kind loan,” the company says on its website.

From the company they explained that to access the loan, the user must have a amount of bitcoin equivalent to the property’s value that you are buying or that, failing that, you already own.

In fact, they claim that both bitcoin and property will be accepted as collateral, and a loan equivalent to 50% of the combined value of both assets is issued. All this is possible without having to sell any of the satoshis (minimum unit of bitcoin) that the client has, Ledn emphasizes.

People will be able to obtain the loan if they have the amount of bitcoin equivalent to the value of the property that they are going to acquire. Source: adobe.stock.

Currently, Ledn has open a registry for the waiting list of all the people who want to apply for the loan. There, the company requests personal data such as name and surname, email, geographic location and the estimated value of the property to be mortgaged.

Conditions and interest rate for the loan

Regarding the interest rates for Ledn’s bitcoin-backed loans, the startup explained that they will be “subject to market conditions.” Although, they say will be lower than the interest rates on your other loan products, called Ledn’s Dollar and B2X. These have an annual rate of 9.5%.

The reason for the lower rate for the home loan It is because “the inclusion of real estate as collateral allows a lower cost of financing,” they pointed out.

The term of mortgage loan is 2 years, at the end of that period of time the loan status can be reassessed and renewed.

Adam Reeds, co-founder and CEO of Ledn said that most people who own great wealth in bitcoin still cannot use their assets to qualify for a mortgage at a bank.

“The goal is to provide access to key financial products for those who choose to invest outside the mainstream of legacy banks,” added Reeds.

Ledn also reported that it raised USD 70 million a round of financing. Now, the company is valued at $ 540 million and with part of the capital it hopes to boost Bitcoin Mortgage.

Last May, CriptoNoticias also reported on another round of financing made by Ledn. At the time, they raised $ 30 million from funds Coinbase Ventures, Kingsway Capital, ParaFi Capital, Hashed, and Susquehanna.

From Venezuela to Canada, that’s how Ledn was born

The company had its genesis when the Venezuelan bitcoiner Mauricio di Bartolomeo, learned about Bitcoin mining through his younger brother, in Venezuela, in 2014.

After understanding all the benefits of cryptocurrency, di Bartolomeo moved to Canada and decided to undertake various mining projects in Vancouver. Later, he noticed the lack of a company that offered financial services with bitcoin and that was how Ledn was born in 2018.