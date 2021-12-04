Fear is taking over crypto market sentiment as Bitcoin bleeds out. The price of BTC has just reached a low of $ 42,000, after falling as much as 25.68% during the current day.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 48,897, leaving a strong rejection of low prices, after having run into a strong support zone.

Despite this, the short-term downtrend was reasserted, and it seems quite likely that it will cause problems for quite a while longer.

A cascade of liquidations

The metrics tell us that the cause of the recent price drop was the sell-offs of a bunch of leveraged positions.

Funding rates and the leverage ratio had been constantly on the rise over the past few days. Finally, a healthy cooling of these indicators occurred.

As analyst BaroVirtual points out, an organic price increase was not sustainable as long as the level of leverage was excessive. For him, traders with excessive greed only interfere with the growth of Bitcoin.

With what happened, now the cryptocurrency shows a strong correlation with the stock market, which again shows uncertainty in the face of the new variant of COVID-19.

BaroVirtual notes that if the community wants to believe that BTC is a safe haven, then the price should behave differently when these scenarios occur. So far we can classify it as another risk asset.

Leverage ratio and financing rates. Source: CryptoQuant.

Bitcoin is bleeding to death and now the bulls will have trouble regaining control

The fact that we see the price reject low prices is a good first sign that Bitcoin will not be looking to fall much further.

However, after losing support at $ 52,920 now the short-term downtrend was reaffirmed, and it could be generating more problems in the coming days.

We will most likely see a few more losses, but we will hardly see the price dropping below $ 40,000.

While Bitcoin is bleeding to death, the shortage of coins is still quite high and trending to keep increasing. The decline we are seeing is nothing more than a necessary liquidation of excessively leveraged positions.

Bitcoin daily chart technical analysis as price bleeds out. Source: TradingView.

Analyst filbfilb thinks the 50K is quite likely to be a relevant hurdle for quite a while longer. He adds that due to the magnitude of the drop, it is likely to signify the start of a consolidation during the first quarter of 2022.

Even so, it indicates that the mission to the moon is not dead, although some believe that the upward cycle is over.

OK so immediate post dump synopsis: $ 50k is likely to be resistance for a decent amount of time now unless stonks to incredible things. Size of dump & distribution likely to mean consolidation into Q1 next year. Moon mission is not dead but some will think cycle over. pic.twitter.com/4iSM295pVS – filbfilb (@filbfilb) December 4, 2021

