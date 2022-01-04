Bitcoin traded sideways in a range of $ 46,000 on Monday. Likewise, its price decreased by approximately 8% during the past week.

Bullish sentiment appears to be low despite Bitcoin turning 13. On January 3, 2009, Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block of the Blockchain. The so-called Genesis Block, which marked the beginning of the Bitcoin Blockchain.

For the moment, technical indicators suggest that close support could encourage short-term buying activity. However, long-term momentum has slowed, which could point to low or negative returns this month.

Some analysts are monitoring Blockchain data for clues or a clear forecast about the future of the price of Bitcoin. For example, the number of trades with intent to sell on the Bitcoin network has recently increased. Indicating a downtrend in investor sentiment similar to that seen before the price drop last May.

However, other data shows certain improvements that could boost overall market sentiment.

At the time of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading at $ 46,140.22. Source: CoinMarketCap

The Bitcoin Blockchain hashrate set new highs Sunday night, after crossing previous highs achieved in mid-2021. The hashrate refers to the amount of computational power used by miners on the Blockchain network, dedicated to the extraction of new Bitcoins and also for the verification of new transactions in the Bitcoin network.

The number of transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain is decreasing

The following chart shows the recent decrease in the number of transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain. In previous cycles, aggressive market movements drove price recovery, but recently, transactions failed to sustain significant momentum.

The total number of transactions on the Bitcoin network has dropped considerably since July. Source: Blockchain.com

“Until there is further expansion in demand for the Bitcoin network, price action can reasonably be expected to be somewhat quiet and probably lateral to a macro scale,” Glassnode wrote in a blog post Monday.

Bitcoin hashrate hits new all-time highs

The hashrate figures for Bitcoin set new all-time highs Sunday night, after surpassing the previous highs achieved in mid-2021. Positioning at 203.5 exahashes per second, data from Blockchain analytics tool Glassnode shows.

A higher hashrate number is synonymous with a much stronger and more secure network. However, despite this, the Chinese government does not like cryptocurrencies. A heavy crackdown on local miners and mining companies over the past year saw Bitcoin’s hashrates plummet to just 61 exahashes per second in June 2021, from more than 190 exahashes per second in April 2021.

The data at the time approximated that more than 46% of the required computing power of Bitcoin was supplied by Chinese miners. Since then, the ban has led to an exodus of Chinese miners to other regions of the world, such as Kazakhstan, Iran and even the United States.

Currently, the Bitcoin hashrate stands at 189 exahashes per second as of this writing. Source: Glassnode

El Salvador’s President Bukele expects Bitcoin to hit $ 100,000 this year

El Salvador’s president, Nayib Bukele, predicts that Bitcoin will reach a six-digit price.

“In 2022, Bitcoin will hit $ 100,000 and two more countries will adopt the digital asset as legal tender,” Bukele tweeted on Sunday. And he added that cryptocurrencies will also become an important issue in the election season of the House of Representatives in the United States, which will be held on November 8, 2022.

The president of El Salvador announced that he forecasts that Bitcoin will reach $ 100,000 during this year 2022. Source: Twitter

El Salvador adopted Bitcoin as legal tender in September last year. By pioneering uncharted waters and drawing the ire of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). Bukele took it a step further in November, announcing plans to issue a $ 1 billion “Bitcoin Bond” with a 10-year maturity on Liquid Network. Half of the proceeds from the bond issue will be used to finance the construction of a new “Bitcoin City” along the Gulf of Fonseca.

While Bitcoin grew almost 60% during 2021, outperforming traditional assets by a very wide margin, the widely desired price target of $ 100,000 remained elusive, thanks to the radical change of the Federal Reserve (Fed) of the States. United. In addition to the wide aversion to risk in the financial markets during the months of November and December.

