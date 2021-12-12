After 3 years, Samuel Dobson, the developer of Bitcoin Core, has said that he is no longer a maintainer. Since you cannot dedicate the necessary time, because you must focus on the end of your PhD.

To clarify, Samuel Dobson, had direct access to the source of the cryptocurrency on GitHub, as a maintainer of the Bitcoin Core wallet. With powers, to approve updates and make improvements to the Bitcoin software.

So, in a series of Tweets, he cited academic reasons for his resignation: “I am officially resigning as maintainer of Bitcoin Core. Serving as a maintainer for the past three years has been an absolute privilege. “

I am officially stepping down as a maintainer of Bitcoin Core. Serving as the wallet maintainer for the past three years has been an absolute privilege, and I want to thank my incredibly generous sponsor John Pfeffer (@jlppfeffer) for his support throughout. /one – Samuel Dobson (@meshcollider) December 9, 2021

In particular, Dobson has also reached out to the community. And it has called for funding the work of other developers who are dedicated to maintaining the Bitcoin network.

As a curious fact, Samuel Dobson is the second developer to abandon Bitcoin Core in the last two months.

Samuel Dobson left the Bitcoin Core development team

In this way, Samuel Dobson, decides that it is time to leave: «It saddens me to leave the position, but I can no longer dedicate the necessary time, as I am nearing the end of my doctorate. It is only thanks to the support of John and my GitHub backers that I was able to prioritize part-time work in Bitcoin these past few years. But now is the right time to go.

I’m sad to leave the role, but can no longer dedicate the time required, as I approach the end of my PhD. It is only because of John and my GitHub sponsors’ support that I was able to prioritize working on Bitcoin part-time these last few years. But now is the right time to go./2 – Samuel Dobson (@meshcollider) December 9, 2021

By the way, Dobson took the moment to thank John Pfeffer. Saying that, it has provided him with an “inestimable patronage.”

“As you probably know, John Pfeffer, also financially supports many other projects and innovations in the Bitcoin space. So on behalf of the entire community, I want to thank John again for all that he does for Bitcoin! It has had, and continues to have, such an enormous impact. ‘

Will we miss these developers?

In fact, in the last two months, Bitcoin has lost two key computer scientists:

John Newbery. He tweeted that he’s taking a break “for a while.” Samuel Dobson. He tweeted that he would be leaving office to focus on the end of his PhD.

Likewise, in October the maintainer of the Bitcoin Core code, Jonas Schnelli, resigned, citing the stress of mounting legal risks for developers.

Thus, according to Bitcointalk.org, maintainers with compromise access to the Bitcoin code currently have only three people: Wladimir J. van der Laan, Marco Falke, and Michael Ford. Also, there are two people with pledge access who are not maintainers: Pieter Wuille and Hennadii Stepanov.

Finally, Samuel Dobson, said: “I have learned a lot in recent years and I hope this is not the end of my Bitcoin development journey. An incredible amount of talent is being invested in the development of Bitcoin and Lightning, and I look forward to seeing where it goes.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Voltaire: “All men have equal rights to freedom, prosperity and the protection of the laws.”

