Bitcoin has jumped above its previous high, confirming again that the trend remains in the hands of buyers.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 67,815.25, accumulating a gain of 3.67% in the last 24 hours and 6.95% in the last 7 days.

After the approval of the ETF to trade this cryptocurrency on the US stock market, the positivism was reinforced; however, the climb is having some short-term problems.

According to a review by analyst Greatest Trader, futures markets are heating up, with a steadily rising funding rate approaching the peak reached before the last correction. This situation tells us about a large number of open futures positions, so we could expect a short-term correction as these positions take profits.

Quick Review of Greatest Trader. Source: CryptoQuant.

It appears that much of the latest rally was triggered by unhealthy leveraged positions. This is reflected in the divergence between the price and the relative strength index. It seems quite possible that a setback will occur soon. The fall will not be worrisome as long as the support at $ 60,937 remains.

Bitcoin marks a new high and continues to consolidate as a trillion dollar asset

Now BTC seems to have consolidated above 50k-60k. Analyst Willy Woo thinks it’s hard to think of a drop below this range, as Bitcoin consolidates as a $ 1 trillion asset.

Will Clemente adds that 17.5% of total circulation has moved with capitalization above a trillion dollars. He closes his tweet saying that Bitcoin is here to stay.

In addition, while the price continues to rise, the reserves on the exchanges continue to decline. This shows that long-term investors remain strong expecting higher returns.

The speed at which coins are withdrawn from exchanges is increasing, which means a strong impact on the supply that is already quite limited.

Weekly chart analysis

To finish with this review of the price of Bitcoin after having marked a new high, let’s see what the weekly chart tells us.

As I mentioned a few days ago, the price was making support near $ 60,000 after being hampered by the resistance zone created by the previous all-time high.

The buying pressure that was being seen on this level of support, told us that a new high was very likely to be marked in the short term.

Now we see this scenario come true. However, it should be noted that the correction was minimal and unhealthy, barely reaching Fibonacci 23.60%, which creates some uncertainty.

Bitcoin marks a new high. Analysis of the weekly chart BTC vs USDT. Source: TradingView.

It is quite likely that we will see another small drop in the short term, however strong fundamentals should continue to drag the price higher for the next few weeks / months.

The analyst filbfilb assures that the great resistance next will be the $ 70,000, where there is a large block of orders created by a whale on Bitfinex. Crossing this barrier would leave the ground clear for gains that could surprise more than one.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related