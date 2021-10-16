We are having a great day in the crypto market, as Bitcoin jumps above 60k. At the time of this writing BTC is trading at $ 61,372, accumulating a 6.48% gain in the last 24 hours.

In addition to a positive fundamental scenario that we have been reviewing in recent publications (low BTC reserves on exchanges and increasing buying pressure), there is now a new factor that is throwing gasoline into the bullish fire.

The factor I speak of is the publication of a report published today, where they announce that the application for registration of the ETF Bitcoin Strategy to be listed on Nasdaq, which the crypto asset manager Valkyrie hopes to offer, was accepted.

Eun Ah Choi, vice president of listing ratings at Nasdaq, assures that the shares of this ETF were certified by the regulator.

If so, we could soon be seeing the first exchange-traded Bitcoin ETF, which would open the way for different investment funds to access the cryptocurrency, complying with the regulatory framework.

Currently the SEC is reviewing around 40 submissions of these types of products, and according to Bloomberg, it is quite likely that some of them will be approved next week.

Bitcoin price technical analysis after exceeding 60k

On Sunday he talked about the most likely thing to happen is what we are seeing. Of course, we cannot foresee news like today’s, however, the behavior of the price is leaving us signals, and the fundamentals are what generate the volatility.

Now it is worth reviewing what is most likely to happen in the next few days.

From the daily chart we observe a clear succession of increasingly higher lows and highs, indicating a short-term uptrend.

Today a momentum is developing, and although it may be quite widespread, it does not show any exhaustion. For this reason, we are likely to see further gains in the next few hours.

After surpassing 60k, now Bitcoin only needs to break the previous all-time high. And the current behavior tells us that it will be a difficult task for us.

To think that a relevant correction is going to start, the support at $ 55,750 must be lost.

Technical analysis of the price of Bitcoin after exceeding 60k. Source: TradingView.

The ground is clear to reach new highs

In the weekly candle chart we see that the price has just broken the most relevant resistance from my point of view ($ 58,352).

Now with Bitcoin above 60k, the eye is set on marking a new all-time high, since the previous one is hardly a relevant resistance.

Price is about to enter uncharted territory, and when that happens we usually see a lot of volatility, so we can see Bitcoin drift quite far from the current point.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

