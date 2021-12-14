The exchange for bitcoin (BTC) and other cryptocurrencies, AscendEX, was the victim of a theft of USD 77 million, made up of several tokens of Ethereum, Polygon and Binance Smart Chain

The platform indicated through Twitter that identified a series of unknown transfers from one of its hot wallets. “Unaffected assets have been transferred to our cold wallets while we continue to investigate,” they explained.

According to the Singapore-based company, it is working with law enforcement agencies and in turn they are tracking cryptocurrencies with the help from Chainalysis and Ledger firms. They also temporarily suspended deposits and withdrawals.

Investigations, so far, have determined that the assets were transferred to the exchanges Bitfinex, OKEx and Binance. “We are very grateful that these exchange houses are collaborating with us to combat cybercrime,” said AscendEX.

Additionally, they are also working in “close collaboration” with the projects that make life within the platform to carry out token exchanges. They have “protected the integrity of their networks,” they highlighted.

The company recommends other projects that have been affected by the attack, to carry out token exchanges to protect their communities, since, if they do not tokens run the risk of being sold on exchanges and hurt your price.

Wallet addresses and a PeckShield report

In order to demonstrate transparency, AscendEX disclosed the addresses of the wallets to which the assets were transferred.

ERC20: 0x2c6900b24221de2b4a45c8c89482fff96ffb7e55Polígono: 0x2c6900b24221de2b4a45c8c89482fff96ffb7e55BSC: 0x2c6900b24221de2b4a45c8c89482fff96ffb7e55LTC: LSvQWLf2kGm7UdXtwKvNj4GU1B4xKWUQXRBCH: qp2x5rnn2fkraxcp4hr6suqmnpdehfaaaqn3tv6jke

However, the company did not give an official figure on what was stolen in the attack. The data was released by blockchain security and analytics firm PeckShield, also via Twitter.

In his message on the social network, PeckShield assures that the security of the wallets located on the Ethereum network were compromised, from where USD 60 million were withdrawn, in Binance Smart Chain (BSC) USD 9.2 million and in Polygon USD 8.5 million.

The firm PeckShield reported the event and released a list of assets transferred from a wallet in Ethereum.

The tweet is accompanied by a list of the cryptocurrencies and tokens that were transferred from Ethereum. There, several ERC-20s stand out, among those stablecoins such as USD Tether (USDT), USD Coin (USDC) and the cryptocurrency SHIBA (Shib). The transfer with the highest amount was USD 10 million in a token called TARA.

We appreciate your continued support. As the investigation continues, we will remain in regular communication with our users, projects, and other key community members to resolve this situation and ensure timely and equitable solutions for affected users. Message from the exchange AscendEX on Twitter.

The AscendEX exchange, which was launched under the name “BitMax” in July 2018, is located at # 34 on the list of exchange houses in Coingecko. It handles a daily trade volume that amounts to USD 122 million, operating with 247 crypto assets.

Another bitcoin exchange was attacked in less than a month

In early December, a similar case to AscendEX occurred, but it was with the bitcoin exchange Bitmart.

The platform also suffered a massive hack that cost almost $ 200 million, after violating the security of their hot wallets hosted on the Ethereum and BSC blockchain, a fact reported by CriptoNoticias.

The company noted that the attack was through a “large-scale security breach”, related to the ETH and BSC wallets.

After completing initial security checks and identifying the affected assets, they determined that the security breach originated from a stolen private key that had two of their active wallets compromised.