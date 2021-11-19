The repeated falls of Bitcoin during this week that began on November 15, may have been caused by multiple reasons. However, there is no fundamental factor that is completely damaging the trend of BTC. In keywords, it can be said that it is simply a setback that has occurred as a result of the technical scenario that is appreciated in the price action.

In recent days, Bitcoin has fallen from its all-time high of $ 69,000 to $ 55,600 according to Binance; This is a significant loss of 15% in the last 2 weeks after the sale of 1,500 Bitcoins according to Blockchain reports. In addition, according to CoinMarketCap, a loss in the last 24 hours of 3.96% is recorded.

Bearish Triggers That Crashed Bitcoin Price This Week

First of all, it is important to note that a few days ago, the country of China reiterated its stance against cryptocurrencies. This event occurred on November 17, and it may have negatively affected the price of the cryptocurrency. However, this was not of great interest to the whales, as purchases continued to spread to this day.

Even when the all-time high was recorded at $ 69K, we can say that sales continued low; despite the departure of those 1,500 BTC. In addition, according to HODL Waves, the taking of profits by holders who bought in the last 12 months and after the ATH of 2017 has not been executed.

In addition to this, the reports provided by HODL Waves show that the sales that have been executed during the last days have been generated by old wallets that are simply taking part of their profits. However, diamond hands are sure to keep buying through the drop.

In short, it is not surprising that a downturn in the market was approaching; especially for the technical scenario of BTC. However, the aforementioned events accelerated the downward slide.

Bitcoin Pulls Back: What to Expect in the Short Term?

Right now there is tension in the market. Since, the correction returned the price of BTC to a critical support, which if lost it is possible that there will be a new wave of sales up to $ 50K; this is the main fear of some analysts, like John Wick, for example.

However, the technical scenario in the daily temporality is not entirely negative, but traders expect the bulls to defend the support already mentioned; in the $ 56K. This is in tune with the upper margin of the ENV channels, and quite close to the 100 EMA. Therefore, in case of taking positions to the upside, it may be ideal to monitor this level.

Analysis of Bitcoin in daily temporality. Source: TradingView.

Additionally, the RSI is below 50 points; exactly in the 38. Which shows the high wave of sales generated, but in turn, represents an opportunity to invest at lower prices.

It’s time to shop in the fall and the whales know it

As Bitcoin recedes, multiple whales and holders have taken the opportunity to invest millionaire amounts again. Some of the most relevant being the following:

BTC shopping list. Source: Bitinfocharts.

According to blockchain data, these purchases have been produced by the wallets that accumulate the most BTC tokens. While the third wallet that owns the most BTC bought 207 bitcoins, the others added 484, 700, 1,123 and 1,647 BTC. And what are you waiting to buy in the fall?

The information in this content should be taken for informational purposes only, not intending under any point of view to urge the purchase / sale of financial assets.

