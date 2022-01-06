The radio CRC 89.1 of Costa Rica inaugurated the year 2022 with a new weekly program called «Cripto – Economía» that deals with current issues about cryptocurrencies. The space is hosted by the journalist Carlos Villalobos and the economists Leiner Alberto Vargas and Ivannia Bolaños every Tuesday from 3 to 4 in the afternoon.

The host Ivannia Bolaños, who also works as manager of the cryptocurrency couching company Cripto-CR, revealed exclusively to CriptoNoticias: “We are very grateful and excited to be pioneers on the subject in Costa Rica.” Likewise, he confessed to us that they hope that Costa Rican society will be integrated into the world of cryptocurrencies, which he believes is “not the future, but rather the present.”

In the first episode of the year, Carlos Villalobos communicated: «The CRC grill will be proud to open a new space to bring another reality closer to our audience, a reality that we begin to experience with more intensity every day, on social networks, in the media”.

Then, he added: “entire societies begin to talk about a new world that breaks paradigms and generates concerns like any new phenomenon, especially where technology is linked.” That is why They created “Crypto – Economy” on the radio CRC 89.1 so that they can learn about the world of cryptocurrencies, both the Costa Rican society, and those who follow them from social networks.

On their Facebook account, where they have more than 45,000 followers, they share the live online broadcast in video format. That is why there it is possible to see the conductors in the studio while the program is broadcast.

Journalist Carlos Villalobos and economists Leiner Alberto Vargas and Ivannia Bolaños opened the first radio program about bitcoin and the cryptocurrency ecosystem in Costa Rica. Source: Facebook.

More than 100,000 people use cryptocurrencies in Costa Rica, Vargas said

Carlos Villalobos expressed: “we want to accompany us to grow in a world that many people talk about, in which the majority of young people are already immersed, are learning, are wanting to carry out businesses and investments.” To do this, he warned that it is necessary to have those who truly know, “they can lead us by the hand and they can teach us.”

Advertising

One of them is Leiner Alberto Vargas, who introduced the opening episode stating that probably people would say: “hey, first time I hear that there is going to be a program on the Costa Rican radio about cryptocurrencies.” Villalobos attested to this by saying: “I love being pioneers because so far I have not seen a program on the subject on the radio and, furthermore, we are on social networks.”

He also highlighted: “in face-to-face conversations many talk about the digital wallet and that” if you have already invested in cryptocurrencies “,” I want to mine “, etc., a lot of terms that for those of us who were 50 years old were unknown and with which many boys who are not even half our ages are already familiar.

Leiner Alberto Vargas warned that this is because “it is a new topic, a very important innovation that is taking place in the world.” Although he estimated that the cryptocurrency industry has been present for several years – in fact, this week bitcoin celebrated 13 years since its creation – he stressed that in 2021 it burst and strengthened.

For example, according to surveys made by the radio that commented that they will later publish, it revealed that in Costa Rica more than one hundred thousand people have a digital wallet of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. That is why they see the need for Costa Ricans to inform themselves to adapt to “this new model that is coming strong in the financial, insurance, real estate sector and in a new series of new businesses,” he explained.

About this, Villalobos added that he has already seen in Costa Rica posters in different businesses that say “cryptocurrencies are accepted” and ATMs that allow you to get them. As CriptoNoticias reported, this is something that a study by the marketing agency Sherlock Communications had already advanced, which even stated that the population is open to accept bitcoin as the official currency in the country, as it happened in El Salvador.