Bitcoin ended up breaking the most relevant immediate support, and reaffirms a short-term downtrend, thus closing a rather negative November. But should we really care about this? Find out below.

At the time of this writing, BTC is trading at $ 54,980.56, accumulating a slight gain of 1.03% in the last 24 hours.

Despite the negativism that exists in the short term in the market, the constant departure of BTC from exchanges continues to contribute to the shortage of coins, and this can only lead to price increases as long as demand increases or at least remains stable.

BTC reserves on exchanges compared to the price chart. Source: Crypto Quant.

At the moment, what has been causing problems are the liquidations of the leveraged purchases. However, these panic selling tend to dissipate quickly, so the previous trend could soon resume.

Leveraged buyouts. Source: CryptoQuant.

The behavior of Bitcoin during this last week of November is decisive

In the chart with 4-hour candles, we see quite a relevant bearish behavior, which managed to cross a lateral range in which the price remained locked for almost two weeks.

Now clearly the short-term trend is in the hands of the sellers. However, the price is above a very important support zone, where we could well see an upward reaction to resume the higher trend.

At the moment it is most likely that we will see some more sales in the next few days, but it is also likely that this fall that I forecast will not achieve a lower effective low, thus creating a double bottom and the possible bottom of the retracement.

Bitcoin analysis and forecast for the last week of November. Source: TradingView.

At the moment, the fall is nothing more than a small setback

If we look to the left, the decline of the last 2 weeks is just a necessary setback, after a strong bullish rally.

Bulls are still the dominant force, and they are very likely to surprise us soon.

For now, the drop shows no signs that the bottom has already been reached, so we could expect higher sales. The closest support is at $ 52,920.

But, once the trend is resumed, the momentum that is building could drive the price much higher than the previous all-time high.

What I predict will not happen in this last of November. However, if we look at the history of Bitcoin, we see that it likes to give good surprises in December.

All our publications are informative in nature, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

