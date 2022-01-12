Key facts:

The IMF noted that the cryptocurrency market reached $ 3 trillion in 2021.

There is a growing nexus between cryptocurrencies and financial markets, says the IMF.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) published on Monday, January 11, an article in its blog in which it recognized that the market for bitcoin and cryptocurrencies is no longer “at the edges of the world financial system”, and highlights that their value went from USD 620 million in 2017 to USD 3 trillion in November 2021.

The article argues that, although the decline in the price of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies brought the total value of that market to around $ 2 trillion, it “still represents almost four times its value in 2017.”

Amid increased adoption of cryptocurrencies, their correlation with traditional assets such as stocks, has grown significantly, limiting the benefits of its perceived risk diversification and it raises the risk of contagion in the financial market, says the document.

Bitcoin and stocks move together

The graph below shows how the Standard & Poor’s index and the price of bitcoin show increasingly similar trends. On the other hand, the graph on the right shows that the correlation between bitcoin and S&P 500 registers a minimum of -0.4 in mid-2019. It can also be seen that in March 2020 this correlation reached a historical maximum, such as It was reported by CriptoNoticias.

Bitcoin price and S&P 500 index (left) and correlation between the two. Source: IMF.

A report by Kaiko, provider of data on digital assets, commented on by CriptoNoticias on Tuesday 11, stated that the correlation between bitcoin and the S&P 500 had reached its highest level last week since July 2020. In the last two months, bitcoin’s correlations with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq indices grew from 0.2 to 0.6, representing an increase of more than 200%.

The IMF claims that a growing correlation between bitcoin and traditional assets may lead to investor sentiment shifting from one asset class to the other.

“The volatility of bitcoin could have caused one sixth of the volatility of the S&P during the pandemic, and one tenth of the returns of the S&P 500,” the IMF states. Also, a sharp fall in bitcoin could create greater fear of risk and lead to a fall in investment in the stock market, the document highlights.

The monetary body, which has been insisting on the need for a global body to regulate cryptocurrencies, points out in its article that bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are no longer on the edges of the financial system.

He adds that increasing co-movements can represent risks for the financial system. and that a coordinated and global regulatory effort is required, to guide national efforts in this regard. Last December, three IMF officials raised the convenience of a global regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, a fact that we reported in this medium.