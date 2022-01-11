2021 has undoubtedly been one of the best for the crypto market. From the beginning, certain signs of prosperity were observed quite clear and it was expected that in 2022 the feat would be repeated, but things have been different, at least so far. Although the market has had some momentum during the first days of 2021, the trend has changed radically and the decline is imminent.

According to the information that is handled so far, the market capitalization of bitcoin since the beginning of this year has fallen drastically. Only 10 days have passed since 2022 and the market value of the most important cryptocurrency in the world has lost almost 20%, which has alarmed investors at different levels.

The precipitous drop in market value has brought the capitalization below US $ 800 billion. A brand that cryptocurrency hadn’t come close to in quite some time. Although 2022 begins in this way is not the only indicator that will allow us to know the state of the market for the rest of the year, it could define at least the first quarter. If so, the outlook is not entirely positive.

Is it a natural correction?

During the early turmoil that has developed, many market analysts have given their opinions. A large number of them assure that what is being experienced is nothing more than a market correction that is fair and also natural, so investors should not worry at all.

These analysts assure that after the upward trend that bitcoin has had during 2021, it is quite normal that a correction is experienced in the market. While short-term investors have expressed great concern, this is likely to be a momentary situation. Historically, short corrections can be part of the push for cryptocurrencies like bitcoin to hit new highs.

In addition, we must remember that these times of decline are one of the investors’ favorites to enter the market and obtain good short profits. In any case, the concern has not ceased. The reports are clear, the market capitalization is down a lot, and in a fairly short period of time, so things could get a bit difficult.

Other market analysts have commented that it seems that the behavior of the whales has not been the most favorable, but things are not always so good during the first months of the year. What can be positive is that 2021 has been a very good year and it is practically impossible not to imagine that the adoption trend will be eliminated.

During 2022, institutional investors have looked more closely at cryptocurrencies, and that is what has made many more decide to put large amounts of money in this asset class. At the beginning of last year Tesla announced that it would start accepting payments with bitcoin and also made a large investment in the cryptocurrency. In addition, in different interviews many billionaires and developers have given their point of view and it has been quite positive for the market.

With the participation of institutional demand, things can improve, the point is that they are staying a bit on the sidelines. Therefore, nervousness is not so high, at least in the medium term. Things could get a little more tense as time goes on.

In addition, 2022 has been predicted to be quite a tumultuous year and so far this has been true. In fact, the market has wobbled at different times and it looks like this will continue.

British parliament to start discussing crypto regulations

It is not yet clear what the regulatory stance will be in many countries, but this certainly leaves crypto investors somewhat dismayed. Although not everything that is happening with the market now has to do with this news, it may have had a little influence and that is that recently the British Parliament has started a bipartisan advocacy group. This is made up of members of the British chamber and its objective is to deal with issues of the digital industry and encryption in the United Kingdom.

So far it has been proposed that this group is in charge of discussing the regulations of the cryptographic industry. Although it is not known how it will be organized, it has been commented that a group will be dedicated to exploring the regulatory framework and this could support innovation and growth of the digital economy. It was also commented that another group would be in charge of addressing issues related to consumer protection and all economic crimes that are related to the use of cryptocurrencies.

Although it has not been clarified what exactly is the path that British regulators will follow, there is always some fear because every time you think about regulation it is believed that it is equal to repression, but it is not always the case. There are many cases, such as that of China that is clearly repressive, but we also find that of El Salvador that has approved bitcoin as a legal tender. In the case of the United Kingdom, an intermediate position is expected, as will be the trend in many countries.

Kosovo police against mining

Mining is one of the most important activities that are related to the crypto market, and it has recently come under quite a bit of attack. We cannot forget that very recently China completely banned cryptocurrency mining. Until then, China was the largest cryptocurrency mining center in the world and this regulatory decision led to a giant mining migration.

A few days ago, mining was affected in Kazakhstan, which is the second largest mining center in the world after the United States. Due to protests, the internet service was disconnected in different parts of the country, eliminating almost 12% of the computation of bitcoin mining.

As if the above were not enough, the Kosovo authorities have now cracked down on mining farms. The police of this country have taken measures to raid the farms that operate in the country. As a result, they have seized mining machines and closed the farms with the aim of stopping these activities.

This is not the first time this has happened in Kosovo. Recently, in the northern region, the police also seized some 200 mining machines and arrested the owners of the centers. And according to a statement issued by this security body, another 272 mining machines were seized in the city of Leposavic.

Regarding this issue, the country’s finance minister pointed out that the estimated monthly consumption of these mining equipment is approximately that of 500 households. In money, it is estimated that between 60,000 and 120,000 euros are used. Also, the earnings are quite high and the minister commented that he would not allow any person to get rich illegally at the expense of taxpayers.

Although the control activities have not been so extensive, so far 342 mining machines have been seized and it is expected that there will be many more soon. It should be noted that Kosovo so far does not have a regulation that prevents cryptocurrency mining. The reason they are seizing the machines and jailing those responsible is because many of them are illegally connected to electricity, costing the country hundreds of thousands a year.

Mozilla turns its back on cryptocurrencies

In a chain of events that cause the market value of bitcoin to fall, we now find what has happened to Mozilla. The Mozilla Foundation, which is responsible for creating the Firefox browser, recently reminded Twitter users that they could make donations using cryptocurrencies, specifically Bitcoin and Ethereum.

This announcement did not seem to be anything out of the ordinary, but the criticism was not long in coming. Many users on the social network commented that this was not the right thing to do. This situation forced the Mozilla foundation to retract and announce that the option to accept donations in cryptocurrency had been removed, at least temporarily.

The reasons that led Mozilla to this are, apparently, to carefully and deeply evaluate the environmental impact of the use of cryptocurrencies. So far, the company does not know whether accepting donations with this class of assets meets the environmental objectives or not, and if not, it will not be possible to receive donations in this way.

Among the criticisms was the “apocalyptic ecological catastrophe” that is related to the use of cryptocurrencies. This apparently has a lot to do with bitcoin mining, which generates a large waste of energy and therefore pollution.

The point is that it is not the first time that Mozilla accepts donations with cryptocurrencies. Since 2014 the foundation has been accepting donations with this class of assets, but it is not until now that they have received the refusal of users. Although it is known, cryptocurrency mining requires a lot of energy, there are some cryptocurrencies that generate less consumption to extract them, such as Ethereum, but it seems that users will not give their arm to twist and Mozilla may never accept it again. more donations with digital currencies.