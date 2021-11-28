A new week concludes in the heated world of Bitcoin mining, and this time the protagonist is Google Cloud. According to a recent alert, the technology company said that the vast majority of compromised accounts of that service are dedicated to digital mining.

In this new edition, number 64 of our classic weekly mining summary, we present you other important information. As usual, for this synthesis the most important news of the last 7 days are selected. Of these, only the 5 with the greatest weight in the main portals are presented to readers.

Among other outstanding news in recent days, the projections of the mining business in the state of Texas stand out. Also, some analysts question the veracity of mining endangering the electricity grid, as claimed by Swedish regulators. These and other news will be reviewed in our summary of the most important of the week in the mining business.

These with the five outstanding news about Bitcoin mining

Along with the hacking of Google Cloud accounts, in this 64th edition of our classic mining summary, news of great impact is presented. It should be taken into account that the dynamics in this business is very changeable. In that sense, it is likely that some news, at the time of publication, should be updated. In the meantime, these are the headlines:

Demand for energy from digital mining would increase fivefold in Texas Compromised Google Cloud accounts would be used to mine crypto Fake News: Miners do not compromise the power grid Celcius investments in mining reach $ 300 million Norway considers banning the digital mining.

Energy demand from digital mining could increase fivefold in Texas

In the short term, by 2023, the demand for energy for digital mining would increase fivefold in the state of Texas. It is one of the friendliest federal entities to the mining business in the entire United States. Its authorities are enthusiastic that as many farms as possible are set up there.

However, many of the inhabitants of the state express their concern about this. It focuses on the area’s electrical infrastructure being unable to support the high demand for energy in the years to come. Currently, it is one of the regions with the largest number of farms, which would be using a total of 500MW of energy.

However, that quantity demanded, according to reports, would multiply by 5 times just by the year 2023. To the supply capacity, add the concerns of environmental activists. The latter are in a state of alarm due to New York’s negative experience with the company that owns Greenidge.

Compromised Google cloud accounts would be used to mine crypto

One of the most recent and important news is related to mining, although probably not Bitcoin, and its use in Google Cloud accounts. According to a report by the technology firm, hackers would be using the compromised accounts of its cloud service to generate cryptocurrencies illegally.

Consequently, according to the aforementioned report, of the last 50 accounts compromised, 86% would be used to mine virtual currencies. To do this, explains CoinTelegraph, hackers install software in less than 30 seconds to start operating. The main target of the attacks, they explain, would be misconfigured accounts.

Specifically, the hackers used these accounts as bridges to the holders’ GPUs or CPUs. Thus, they used computing power to mine. The other way is that they directly took advantage of the storage capacity to mine the so-called Chia coin, which works with the Proof-of-Space protocol.

Among the most important news highlighted in our Bitcoin mining roundup is the use of Google Cloud services by hackers to mine cryptocurrencies. Source: EQI

Fake News: Miners Don’t Compromise Power Grid

One piece of news that has been worrying the mining community is the Swedish regulators’ proposal to ban mining in Europe. It is a proposal carried out by the regulatory authorities of that nation in the financial field. For their part, important actors criticize the vision of the Swedish authorities and consider that their vision is based on information that does not agree with reality.

Thus, the fund manager Melanion Capital, assures that it is a false information. “The claim that Bitcoin miners endanger the power grid is completely misinformed,” said the aforementioned fund manager.

On the other hand, this firm recalled that the miners’ business model is self-regulating in relation to their consumption. In simple words, a large part of miners go bankrupt when demand increases, as this causes energy prices to rise, forcing part of the miners to go offline so as not to operate at a loss.

Celcius investments in mining reach $ 300 million dollars

Another highlight of the week, and this time not closely related to Google Cloud, is Celcius’ investments in Bitcoin mining. This company dedicated to investments in cryptocurrencies, now increases the amount of funds dedicated to its farm infrastructure. Now the global amount in this branch amounts to $ 300 million dollars.

So far, the crypto loan firm has possession of 22,000 mining equipment. For next year, this amount could increase significantly, as well as its capacity to generate energy in the United States.

Although this firm is known for staking, loans and interest, it is also dedicated to other branches of the crypto business. Among them, that of digital mining, with which it started this year with the acquisition of ASICs worth $ 200 million. On the other hand, they also made important investments in the purchase of shares of other mining companies that are very important on the stock market.

Norway considers banning digital mining

One of the haunts for displaced Bitcoin mining companies from China, Norway now seems not to like the business very much. Following the wave of suspicion that Sweden recently started, the Scandinavian country would be evaluating banning mining activity within its national borders.

The minister of regional development and local governments, Bjorn Arild Gram, told the media that the country will make a decision. The potential measures would be aimed at “addressing the challenges that cryptocurrency mining puts in the way.” At the same time, he stated that “it is difficult to justify the extensive use of renewable energy today.”

In this way, the mining business receives a new and continued blow by the authorities of the European countries. It should be remembered that the Swedish authorities requested a European-wide review of policies related to energy consumption, which could lead to a ban on business on the continent.

