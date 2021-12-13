This week, the Bitcoin mining business went through significant moments and one of them was the increase in hashing power. For the first time it reached an all-time high without China. But this was not the only important news of the last 7 days. In this 66th edition of our classic mining summary, we bring you the 5 most outstanding pieces of information of the week.

Another important piece of news has to do with Ripple’s tireless attempts to improve environmental conditions. In that sense, the company wants to convince Bitcoin miners to switch to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocol. Continuing with the environmental vision, further down the map, the Brazilian authorities consider exempting green mining from taxes.

In parallel, it was known that the income of the mining company Argo Blockchain increased by 15% in November. According to data from the company itself, the expansion of infrastructure was behind this fact. If you want to know more about the events of digital mining during the week of December 6 to 12, we invite you to continue reading this new edition of our summary.

The 5 news highlights of this weekly Bitcoin mining roundup

As already highlighted, the historic increase in the hash power of Bitcoin is the biggest news about mining this week. However, the importance of other information is not the only and much less opaque. Next, we present the 5 most important news of this week, selected by CryptoTendencia:

Argo Blockchain mining revenue surged 15% in November. Bitcoin hashrate hit ATH for the first time without China. Foundry launches mining equipment resale market. Brazil could stop taxing green miners. President of Ripple wants Bitcoin miners. adopt PoS.

Argo Blockchain Mining Revenue Up 15% in November

The powerful mining company Argo Blockchain, published this week a report of the income during the month of November. The result is a 15% increase, all thanks to the new equipment put into operation during that period of time.

The total number of bitcoins mined in the penultimate month of the year, amounted to 185 and these complement the 1831 mined throughout the year 2021. It is noted that this amount (185 BTC) expressed in US dollars, is equivalent to $ 11 million. It should be noted that in the month of October, the native UK firm mined 167 digital currencies.

It should be noted that in November the mining power of the company grew by 310 PH / s. With this, the firm’s total computing power amounted to 1.6 EH / s. It is one of the companies dedicated to the mining business with the highest prospects in all of Europe. Likewise, it rubs shoulders with giants such as Riot Blockchain and Marathon among others.

Bitcoin hashrate hit ATH for the first time without China

An event of momentous importance happened this week in Bitcoin mining and it is about its hashing power. For the first time without China, the computing capacity of the pioneer cryptocurrency’s network reached an all-time high. On December 6, the Blockchain reached the figure of 211 EH / s. Subsequently, it fell and increased again to 209 EH / s on the 08 of the same month.

At the time of writing, the computing power of the Bitcoin network stands at 173 EH / s. It is a zigzag trend that has been experienced since the recovery process began. It should be remembered that during this year 2021, China, in whose territory 65% ​​of all the mining machines in the world were housed, decided to ban the business.

However, the recovery process started much earlier than previously thought thanks to the profitability provided by the low difficulty. It is one of the great obstacles overcome by the most important of the digital currencies in market capitalization. This fact revealed the maturity of this asset to successfully withstand attacks of such magnitude.

Bitcoin mining generated important information this week, among which the rise to new records of the computing power of the main digital currency stands out. Source: Coinwarz

Foundry launches mining equipment resale market

Cryptocurrency mining and staking company Foundry Digital launched a new business geared towards trading ASICs. This will be done through the FoundryX platform, through which digital mining equipment can be sold and bought. The information was provided by the brand last Wednesday and highlighted by the CoinDesk portal.

At the same time, it was learned that the company will have this platform operational by next year 2022. “We have the knowledge of the market and the data to reach the right sellers and buyers,” said Jeff Burkey, an official of this company.

To start this resale business, the firm has a stock of 40,000 pieces of equipment from different manufacturers. The latter include MicroBT and Bitmain. These machines will be ready for immediate shipment next year in this new Marketplace.

Brazil could stop taxing green miners

One of the news that becomes a positive event for Bitcoin mining, aside from the increase in hashing power, is the possibility that Brazil will reward green miners. In other words, the authorities are studying the possibility of exempting from taxes those mining companies that operate with renewable energy.

There were several proposals before the Congress of the South American nation related to cryptocurrencies. Aside from the highlighted one, others focus on turning Bitcoin into legal tender. But the one most likely to be addressed by the legislature is to eliminate taxes on companies that have the best relationship with the environment.

In that sense, sustainable digital mining could begin to emerge in that country without the need for coercion by the authorities. Now it would be a voluntary action that would reduce the level of expenses of the companies. Two factors stand out from this. The first is that renewable energy is less expensive and the second is that by not paying taxes, significant sums would be saved.

Ripple President Wants Bitcoin Miners To Adopt PoS

The mining business is one of the most criticized due to the environmental impact and energy consumption of the process. Consequently, the mining power of the main virtual currency consumes more energy than many countries. With that in mind, Ripple Chairman Chris Larsen has a plan.

The idea of ​​this entrepreneur is to convince Bitcoin miners to switch from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). These are diametrically different protocols, but they have in common the generation of digital currencies for those who participate in them. In the first case, you participate with hashing power, in the second with staking coins in wallets.

The advantages of PoS, according to Larsen, is that it does not require operating expenses for infrastructure, machines, personnel, etc. Simply, a certain amount of coins is dedicated, which generate a percentage. Additionally, he explains, the cost of energy and emissions is infinitely lower, which translates into a great contribution to reducing global warming.

