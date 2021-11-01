Coming to a new edition of our traditional weekly mining summary, we bring important news related to this business. Among them, the recovery of the hashrate of the main cryptocurrency stands out again. On the other hand, in New York, the threat that environmental activists received from a Bitcoin mining company stands out.

Among other important news of the day, an episode of hostility against the big Bitfarms in Argentina stands out. The rejection of the project of the firm registered in Canada, but of Argentine origin, came from a deputy opposed to the current government.

As you can see, this week in digital mining, like every week, was loaded with important news. This shows the interest that this business arouses and the growth that drives it around the world.

These are the important news of this summary on Bitcoin mining

As always, in this Bitcoin mining roundup, we bring you the top 5 news stories of the week, this time spearheaded by the Greenidge threat. It should be taken into account that, during these seven days, the information was abundant. These are the headlines:

Environmental activists denounce threat from Greenidge. Bitcoin hashrate continues in accelerated recovery process. Argentine opposition deputy expresses annoyance with Bitfarms farm. Controversy after coal-fired plant mined 20 BTC in the US Miners are accumulating Bitcoin in the middle of rally, says Kraken.

Environmental activists denounce threat from Greenidge

The fight between the Greenidge mining company against environmental protection groups in New York opens a new chapter. According to environmental defenders, executives of the mining company threatened them “if they did not shut up.” This is an unfortunate action that could become a stain on this futuristic business.

It should be remembered that this firm reactivated an old power generation plant that was previously based on coal. Currently, the energy they generate for their operations is based on natural gas. Despite being less polluting than coal, it is energy that generates greenhouse gases.

In this way, the campaign of environmental activists does not stop for a day. They allege that the company’s emissions exceed the limits allowed in the city. Faced with the complaints from environmental defenders, the company would have warned a group of these that “if they did not shut up” they would proceed to sue them.

Bitcoin hashrate continues its accelerated recovery process

As in the distant past, the ban on Bitcoin mining in China seems to remain after the threat it posed to the economy. The latter was one of Beijing’s allegations to act against this business. But these measures were only in the month of May.

They caused a dramatic drop in the Bitcoin hashrate to the limits of 2019. That is, to about 70 EH / s from 193 EH / s. Many analysts feared that this could jeopardize the very foundations of the cryptocurrency itself and, with it, the crypto universe as a whole.

However, the reality seems different before the end of the year. Currently, the hash power of the most important of the digital currencies in market capitalization is recovering rapidly. Much of the hashrate of this currency is now distributed in other countries, mainly in the United States, Russia and Kazakhstan.

The recovery of the BTC hashrate becomes the main news of this weekly summary. At the same time, the threat of the mining company Bitcoin Greenidge against environmental activists in New York is highlighted. Source: Coinwarz

Argentine opposition deputy expresses annoyance with Bitfarms farm

In another of the news highlighted in this summary, there is the hostility of some political representatives against digital mining. One of them is the Argentine opposition deputy Martín Berhongaray, who expressed his disagreement with the existence of a mining farm owned by the Bitfarms company in the country.

The deputy criticized the high consumption by the installation of that company. On the other hand, it was known that the company of Argentine origin, but established in Canada, would be saving expenses close to 45% by having its equipment in the South American country and not in Canada.

The aforementioned deputy asked the authorities for more information about the installation project in the province of La Pampa. The aforementioned lawmaker’s bill requires details on the energy supply that the mining facilities will receive.

Controversy after a coal-fired plant mined 20 BTC in the US

Greenidge’s threat against environmental activists seems not to be the only controversy surrounding Bitcoin mining in the US Another chapter involves the energy provider Ameren Corporation, which has secretly mined 20 BTC. But the problem is not that it has generated cryptocurrencies in its facilities with its surplus energy.

The controversy is accentuated by the fact that the company would have used the Sioux Energy plant to mine bitcoins. It is one of the company’s plants and which works with coal, the largest polluting component in the world of power generation.

Consequently, it should be noted that the company began its mining operations during the month of April. However, it was not until this week that the firm’s board of directors announced its earnings legally. In this way, a new debate is opened about the polluting power of irresponsible managed digital mining.

Miners are hoarding Bitcoin amid rally, Kraken says

Another of the outstanding news of this weekly summary on digital mining, has to do with the recent rally of this coin. According to the most recent report by Kraken Intelligence, miners would be accumulating large amounts of Bitcoin in their accounts.

According to the report of the exchange miners of all kinds, “both large and medium”, would be avoiding liquidating their coins. According to analysts consulted on CoinDesk, the accumulation by Bitcoin mining companies would be contributing to the high price of the most popular of virtual currencies.

Although the latter would not be the main reason, since some financial institutions on Wall Street would attribute the rise to another factor. It’s about inflation in the US economy, which has investors worried with its most recent rise to 5.4%.

